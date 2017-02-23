Somnia Announces Winner of Sixth Annual CRNA of the Year Award

Randy Graybeal of Washington State-based PRMC Selected

NEW ROCHELLE, NY--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Somnia Anesthesia, an anesthesia practice management company serving hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office based practices nationwide, announced the winner of the 2017 CRNA of the Year Award, Randy Graybeal, first lead CRNA at Providence Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in Everett, Washington. The award was established as part of Somnia's recognition of National Nurse Anesthetists Week.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among so many incredible professionals who, every day, with kindness, compassion, humor and excellence provide superb care to our patients," says Randy Graybeal. "All of us in the CRNA community stand on the shoulders of the giants who educated and mentored us, and hope to give back in the same way."

Graybeal was selected for the exceptional perioperative anesthesia care he provides patients and for the collaboration and support he brings to his colleagues. Nominated by fellow CRNA, Kate Jansky, Randy's nomination stood apart from the many he received from healthcare professionals throughout the country.

"Randy is a critical thinker who pays meticulous attention to detail and uses the full scope of anesthesia skills to provide excellent anesthesia care to his patients. He's a team leader who applies critical communication skills that add to patient safety and workplace efficiency. Randy also has a keen business mind enabling him to apply concepts of business management to improve the workplace environment for those around him, and to increase overall efficiency and productiveness," says Ms. Jansky.

The CRNA of the Year Award is another way to recognize the dedication and devotion of health professionals who are working to achieve best-in-class patient care and an honest commitment to growth and improvement.

Past award recipients include Mark Gates from UMC, Katherine Piekos from Harborview Medical Center, Holly Robins from Yale University, and Dorothea Connolly from The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

About Somnia Anesthesia

Somnia Anesthesia is a leading national anesthesia practice management company, serving healthcare facilities throughout the country. Owned and operated by anesthesiologists since 1996, Somnia provides a turnkey, solutions-based approach to anesthesia management. With an extensive in-house infrastructure and a single-minded focus on anesthesiology, Somnia builds and manages local anesthesia teams that consistently deliver high quality patient care, enhance operating room performance, increase revenues, and achieve surgeon and patient satisfaction. For more information about the company's career offerings, visit http://somniaanesthesiaservices.com/careers.