Sonasoft Corp (OTC: SSFT) Announces the Launch of SonaMigration Service for Microsoft Office 365

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Sonasoft Corp. ( OTC PINK : SSFT) is pleased to announce the official launch of its SonaMigration service for Office 365, an innovative professional business service developed to safely migrate corporate client email data into Microsoft Office 365 with zero downtime.

Sonasoft's SonaMigration Office 365 service was developed to fill a significant void in the data migration market. The product provides for zero downtime during the migration process allowing businesses to remain productive and continue to send and receive email without any interruptions. Sonasoft also offers live tech support professionals that are based in the USA to do the migration services and address the specific requirements for each individual client. Sonasoft's migration services are both verified and affordable, which distinguishes Sonasoft from other migration service providers.

Sonasoft is an innovative software developer and leader in eDiscovery analysis, email data export, and migration services. The company has completed migrations and data exports of competing email archiving systems such as NearPoint and Mimosa for hundreds of corporate clients since its inception in 2003. The new professional service SonaMigration, is a natural progression of the company's expertise and expansion of its reach into a rapidly growing market.

Sonasoft's migration services will help meet the rapid demand for Microsoft Office 365, which Osterman Research, Inc. forecasts to reach a 50 percent share of the U.S. business market in 2018. The adoption of Microsoft Office 365 by retail and corporate users has been increasing exponentially. Microsoft estimates that it has around 1.2 billion users for Office Suite and from this total approximately 100 million Office 365 users. Sonasoft anticipates the requirement for the SonaMigration services to continue to increase exponentially as businesses continue the mass migration into Microsoft Office 365.

"We are very excited about the launch of our new SonaMigration service for Office 365," said Sonasoft President, Mike Khanna. "The launch of the new migration service further solidifies the company as a leading innovator in a rapidly expanding marketplace. We anticipate the new software and service to begin generating revenues immediately."

"As we approach the new year, shareholders can expect increased communications from the company relating to a number of developments and growth initiatives," states Mike Khanna. "The new SonaMigration service is just the beginning. The company is scaling up operations for mass expansion into 2018 and beyond. Stay tuned for further updates in the coming weeks."

For a no-cost consultation and to learn more about SonaMigration professional migration services to Office 365:

https://www.sonasoft.com/products/microsoft-office-365-migration-services/

About Sonasoft

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol SSFT. Sonasoft's core business model includes enterprise-class email archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft's signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of small and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. Sonasoft recently expanded its product offering to include email archiving and eDiscovery solutions in the cloud. The company also launched SonaSecure, which protects systems from ransomware and other email-based threats as well as provides email continuity services. In addition, Sonasoft offers data export and migration services for competing email archiving solutions. Sonasoft email archiving and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.