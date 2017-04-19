Sonavation Enters into Agreement with Analog Devices for the Licensing and Development of Sonavation's Ultrasound Biometric Sensor Technology

Poised to Lead in the Growing Demand for Advanced Security in Smart Devices

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Sonavation, the pioneer and leader in ultrasound biometric technology, has entered into a commercial licensing agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), the global leader in high-performance analog technology. Under the agreement, Sonavation licensed its high performance ultrasonic biometric sensor technology to ADI. Sonavation's pioneering research in ultrasound, combined with ADI's industry leading semiconductor technology and manufacturing expertise, will enable the development and delivery of complete biometric system solutions for markets where secure authentication is essential.

There are two fundamental requirements that Consumer Smartphone OEMs are seeking - best in class user experience combined with highest levels of security. To improve user experience, OEMs are eliminating the home button and moving the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone to offer a larger display viewing area. In addition, OEMs need to offer low latency robust access. Current capacitive and optical based biometric solutions do not address the requirements driven by these market trends. The ADI/Sonavation ultrasound solution will utilize advanced biomedical technology that delivers the highest level of security in smart devices with industrial design flexibility, and allows for authentication through various materials for an uncompromising user experience. OEMs will have the flexibility to place the fingerprint sensor anywhere on the phone returning elegance to industrial design.

Secure authentication is an absolute necessity for consumer digital security. With unit shipments of fingerprint sensors expected to hit 1.6 billion in 2020 according to IHS Inc., and securing $807B financial and non-financial transactions, there is a critical need for advanced device security.

"We are excited to enter into this agreement with ADI, which will strengthen and expand our global presence. Sonavation is poised to revolutionize the ecosystem of connected devices as our ultrasound solution is architected based on the industry's future requirements to create platforms that will deliver highly secure operations, transactions, innovative use cases and most importantly, protection of the end-user's identity," according to Karl Weintz, Sonavation CEO.

"Similar to the consumer sector, the healthcare, automotive, and industrial sectors need innovative and highly secure access solutions to help protect the information of their end customers," said Yusuf Jamal, Vice President, Consumer and Healthcare Group, Analog Devices. "This agreement lays the foundation for Analog Devices and Sonavation to deliver next-generation biometric fingerprint solutions to customers in these industries."

About Sonavation

Sonavation designs and develops the industry's leading ultrasound biometric fingerprint sensors for secure authentication into smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive and other connected devices. Sonavation's ultrasound technology delivers a higher level of security through its robust architecture and provides manufacturers flexibility in innovative industrial design for a more dynamic user experience. The result is unparalleled biometric imaging data of highly accurate fingerprint depth and resolution through next generation device protective cover materials such as glass and OLED. Sonavation's 3D ultrasound biometric technology is protected by 43 awarded patents and an additional 33 patents filed. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Sonavation is committed to "Empowering Trust, Delivering Peace of Mind".

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is the leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit us at http://www.analog.com