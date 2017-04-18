SONAX Continues Surge; Posts Record Sales in Q1 2017 in the United States

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Vision Investments, the exclusive importer of SONAX car care products in the United States (www.sonaxusa.com), experienced record sales in the first quarter of 2017. The US SONAX distributor was recently awarded the SONAX "Climber Award for 2016" for largest year-over-year growth of all North & South America distributors. SONAX, the German market leader in premium car care products, established in 1950, has distribution channels in over 100 countries.

March 2017 was also a record sales month for the SONAX brand in the US with impressive year over year triple digit growth. "We are elated with our continued month-over-month sales records," said Rob McCrary, Managing Director of Vision Investments, the SONAX representative in the United States. "We attribute part of our growth to the launch of SONAX CC36 Ceramic Coating which has been very well received. We are also seeing an increase in bulk product purchases. Currently we import eight products in the 200 Liter sizes with the ability to not only increase the product range but sizes up to 1000 Liters," he said.

Marketing efforts continue with SONAX being featured in four episodes of season two of Velocity Channel's "Competition Ready" (airing April 21, May 19 & 26 and June 9) hosted by AJ Janic and Mike Phillips. Other marketing efforts in 2017 include segments on Velocity's "Two Guys Garage", Bloomington Gold, as well as global sponsorship of FIA World Rallycross team Hoonigan Racing Division (drivers Ken Block and Andreas Bakkerud). SONAX will finish the year at the 2017 SEMA show in Las Vegas.

About SONAX

Through intensive research and development, SONAX constantly improves and expands its product portfolio. Since 1950, the brand has been synonymous with the highest standard and constant advancement in the car care sector. SONAX is the #1 brand in Germany and a leading brand in Europe. SONAX is an official sponsor of Hoonigan Racing Division and Ken Block. Innovation, keen feel for market demands and excellent product performance have played a major role in the success of SONAX. All SONAX products are developed and manufactured in Neuburg, Germany. For more information, visit www.sonaxusa.com.