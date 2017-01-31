SONAX Posts Record Sales in 2016 in the United States

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Vision Investments, the exclusive importer of SONAX car care products in the United States (www.sonaxusa.com), experienced record sales in 2016, growing 23% over 2015. SONAX, the German market leader in premium car care products, established in 1950, has distribution channels in over 100 countries.

"We are pleased at our year-over-year continued growth," said Rob McCrary, Managing Director of Vision Investments, the SONAX representative in the United States. "Our products continue to be in demand in the detailing industry in the US, thus enabling us to offer an ever-expanding product line," he added. In 2016, the company increased the product line offer by over 25%. SONAX Germany produces over 500 chemical products.

SONAX will again be a Platinum Sponsor of season two of Velocity channel's Competition Ready as well as participating in many industry events. SONAX plans to debut their latest product CC36 at the 2017 Detail Fest March 18-19 in Palm Beach. "CC36 is a ceramic coating that was introduced at SEMA 2016. CC36 is a revolutionary ceramic coating for both the enthusiast as well as the detailing professional," said Jason Whiteley, national sales manager. The ceramic coating does not require special lighting or ventilation like traditional coatings and, when properly cared for, provides up to 36 months of hydrophobic protection.

About SONAX

Through intensive research and development, SONAX constantly improves and expands its product portfolio. Since 1950, the brand has been synonymous with the highest standard and constant advancement in the car care sector. SONAX is the #1 brand in Germany and a leading brand in Europe. SONAX is an official sponsor of Hoonigan Racing Division and Ken Block. Innovation, keen feel for market demands and excellent product performance have played a major role in the success of SONAX. All SONAX products are developed and manufactured in Neuburg, Germany. For more information, visit www.sonaxusa.com.