Sonic Foundry Names Two Senior Vice Presidents in its Sales Organization

Elizabeth Collins named SVP for North American sales; Michael Norregaard named SVP of sales operations

MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Sonic Foundry, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced that Elizabeth Collins and Michael Norregaard will each assume the role of senior vice president in the sales organization. These appointments will support the company's efforts to drive revenue, market share and customer satisfaction. Collins and Norregaard will continue to report directly to Rob Lipps, EVP of sales.

Elizabeth Collins has been named senior vice president for North American sales where she will continue to lead the expansion of the company's market share in higher education, drive efforts to grow existing accounts with new Mediasite products and offerings, and lead her team in acquiring new accounts.

Collins joined Mediasite, then a technology startup at Carnegie Mellon University, in 1999, and moved to Sonic Foundry when the company acquired Mediasite in 2001. She's held varying roles from running professional services to building out the company's partner team. Most recently she was vice president, enterprise sales where she was personally responsible for signing on such customers as MIT Sloan School of Business, New York University and North Carolina State University; and she led her team in driving customer relationships with Harvard, Stanford, UCLA and Northwestern.

Michael Norregaard was named senior vice president of sales operations, where he will spearhead efforts to drive efficiencies in the sales channel, develop and manage pipeline and steer the company's efforts in maximizing the customer experience and satisfaction.

Norregaard, who joined Sonic Foundry in 2013, was previously the vice president of business development. In that role he led the growth strategy in China by assessing the market and competitive landscape, identifying unique requirements and building the partnerships that have ultimately generated millions of dollars of new billings. He was also key in growing the Mediasite Video Cloud business 33% in the past year, the fastest growing part of the business. Before joining Sonic Foundry, Norregaard held executive roles in European technology companies for several years, was client manager and sales executive at IBM and also a general manager at AT&T.

"These promotions reflect our company's commitment to growth. Elizabeth and Michael have both been invaluable contributors for many years, consistently developing new strategies that exceed clients' expectations and leading their teams to high-levels of excellence. In their expanded roles, their leadership, expertise and market knowledge will be critical to our company's path to greater success," said Gary Weis, CEO of Sonic Foundry.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and government entities, Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media. Mediasite transforms communications, training, education and events for more than 4,300 customers in over 65 countries. Leading analyst research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture capture.

© 2017 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.