Sonic Foundry to Host Annual Stockholders Meeting Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Meeting and webcast will begin at 9 a.m. CT

MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Sonic Foundry, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced it will hold its stockholders meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wis.

The stockholders meeting and webcast will begin at 9 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. ET, and will be streamed via the company's patented webcasting platform, Mediasite, for live and on-demand viewing. To access the presentation, go to www.sonicfoundry.com/stockholders2017/. Sonic Foundry's CEO Gary Weis, CFO Ken Minor, EVP Rob Lipps and Chairman of the Board Mark Burish will be presenting, and will take questions live via the comment feature of the Mediasite player. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and government entities, Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media. Mediasite transforms communications, training, education and events for more than 4,300 customers in over 65 countries. Leading analyst research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture capture.

© 2017 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.