Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $135,780,000 of Financing for a Portfolio of Cooper Hotels

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged $135,780,000 of non-recourse, first mortgage financing for 11 of Memphis-based Cooper Hotels' properties totaling 2,037 rooms. The hotels include full service, select service, extended stay and limited service hotels located in Florida, Michigan, and Tennessee, all branded by Hilton.

The 5-year floating rate loan was underwritten to a 70% loan-to-value and pays on an interest-only basis for the entire term.

The portfolio includes the following properties:

Hilton Naples, Naples, Florida

Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs, Altamonte Springs (Orlando), Florida

Homewood Suites by Hilton Ft. Myers Airport, Fort Myers, Florida

Embassy Suites by Hilton Detroit Metro Airport, Romulus, Michigan

Hilton Garden Inn Detroit Metro Airport, Romulus, Michigan

Hampton Inn & Suites Detroit/Airport-Romulus, Romulus, Michigan

DoubleTree by Hilton Memphis, Memphis, Tennessee

DoubleTree by Hilton Jackson, Jackson, Tennessee

DoubleTree by Hilton Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

DoubleTree by Hilton Oak Ridge - Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Tennessee

DoubleTree by Hilton Johnson City, Johnson City, Tennessee

Elliot Eichner, a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, commented, "The Cooper Hotels portfolio was marketed for both a fixed and floating rate execution. Ultimately, our client opted for a floating rate loan affording them maximum flexibility with respect to prepayment. Given the viability of the cash flow, excellent sponsorship, and ongoing capital investment in the properties, we had significant lender interest in the recapitalization."

Patrick Brown, also a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, added: "As a testament to our longstanding client relationships, this is the 3rd financing that we arranged for Cooper Hotels."

About Sonnenblick-Eichner Company

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company (www.sonneich.com) is a Beverly Hills-based real estate investment banking firm that specializes in arranging structured finance for acquisition, construction and permanent loans, interim and mezzanine financing as well as joint-venture equity transactions. The company is recognized for its expertise in marketing institutional real estate for sale and providing capital for all product types including retail, office, hospitality, industrial, and multifamily properties.

About Cooper Hotels

Cooper Hotels is a privately owned hotel development and management company based in Memphis, Tennessee. Its portfolio includes 20 hotels in five states. The company operates primarily Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group brand properties. For more information on Cooper Hotels, visit cooperhotels.com.

