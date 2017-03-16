Sonos Announces the PLAYBASE Television Speaker Base; More Info Now Available at B&H

Home Entertainment News: An immersive audio system that plugs directly into your TV

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Add big, rich sound to the TV with the Sonos PLAYBASE Television Speaker Base. The base supports TVs weighing up to 77 lb and has 10 built-in drivers, each with their own class-D digital amplifier, to add a new dimension to your viewing experience. Six mid-range drivers combine with three tweeters and a woofer to provide deep bass, clear highs, crisp dialogue, and wide sonic range to better immerse you in your movies, shows, sports, and music.

When it comes to home A/V equipment, sometimes people forget that 'A' is just as important as 'V'. As TVs have become razor thin, their speakers tend to lack the oomph needed to immerse you in your media. To combat this phenomenon,wireless audio pioneer Sonos has unveiled the PLAYBASE speaker base, which brings high-quality sound to your TV. The base supports TVs weighing up to 77 pounds, and features six midrange drivers, three tweeters, and a woofer, each of which is powered by individual class-D digital amplifiers. Since it connects directly into a TV (in a snap, thanks to the included optical cable), it plays whatever audio would ordinarily come out of the television's built-in speakers, whether it's sourced from a Blu-ray player, cable box, streaming stick, or game system.

Sonos PLAYBASE Television Speaker Base

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1320365-REG/sonos_pbaseus1blk_playbase_black.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1320364-REG/sonos_pbaseus1_playbase_white.html

Holds TVs up to 77 lb

10 Individually Amplified Drivers

Two-Cable Setup

802.11 b/g Wi-Fi, 2.4 GHz

Ethernet Connection

Expandable to 5.1 Surround Sound

Trueplay Sound Configuration

Wi-Fi Streaming

Speech Enhancement & Night Sound Setting

Free Sonos App

Its Wi-Fi connection enables streaming from a variety of video and music sources, including Apple Music and Spotify, all controlled by your smartphone's free Sonos app. And if you already have Sonos products in your home, you can add the PLAYBASE to your network, enabling you to play the same audio everywhere, or choose what to play room by room. Add the Sonos SUB and a pair of PLAY:1 units for a full 5.1 surround-sound experience, without any speaker wires to connect. Other features of note include sound enhancements like Speech Enhancement and Night Sound, and Trueplay setup, which analyzes your room's layout and adjusts the speakers' sound accordingly. The PLAYBASE will be available in white and black, and is expected to ship in early April.

