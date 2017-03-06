SONT Inc. to Kick Off New Website with 24 Hour-Long Live Stream Using Facebook Live

EVERETT, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Seen on Screen TV Inc. ( OTC PINK : SONT), a fully reporting company for retail and consumer goods that specializes in e-commerce and product development, announced today that it will be streaming live 24 hours straight using Facebook Live. This will commemorate the kick off of Seen on Screen TV Inc.'s new venture SONTLive.com. SONTLive is a brand new flash sales e-commerce site that using live streaming to promote products of vendors.

George Jarjour, Chief Operating Officer of Seen on Screen TV, Inc., stated, "We will be announcing the launch of SONTLive on March 7th, and to announce our launch we will be live streaming for 24 hours straight using Facebook Live." This 24 hour long live stream will begin on Tuesday March 7th at 12:00 AM and end Tuesday March 7th at 11:59 PM. This will help introduce SONTLive and what exactly is in store. George Jarjour also stated, "Live streaming is the future of viewership and it's growing daily; here at SONTLive we believe we can capitalize on this market and live stream new products each and every day."

To tune in to the live stream follow SONTLive on Facebook via : http://www.Facebook.com/SONTLive

Seen on Screen TV is a retail and wholesale marketing company for as seen on television products. The Company is working to develop new products for the direct response industry. For more information, please view their websites: www.sont.tv and www.seenonscreentv.com and www.SONTLive.com

