SONT to open up new website deemed the "future of home shopping"

EVERETT, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Seen on Screen TV INC ( OTC PINK : SONT), a fully reporting company for retail and consumer goods that specializes in e-commerce and product development announced today that it will be releasing a brand new e-commerce site that they are deeming "the future of home shopping." The website will be called SONTLive.com and is a combination of live streaming and daily deals. More information will be available when the site goes live and it is set to go live at March 7th at 12:00 AM Pacific standard time.

George Jarjour, Chief Operating Officer of Seen on Screen TV, Inc., stated, "This is our biggest news yet, and we are excited to showcase what the future of home shopping is."

Seen on Screen TV is a retail and wholesale marketing company for as seen on television products. The Company is working to develop new products for the direct response industry. For more information, please view their websites: www.sont.tv and www.seenonscreentv.com.

