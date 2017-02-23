SoOUM Corp Provides Shareholders Letter from its CEO

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - SoOUM Corp ( OTC PINK : SOUM) provides a Letter from its CEO per below:

Dear Shareholders,

We've accomplished so much in 2016, and we're geared up to do the same in 2017; while making sure we sustain everything we built over the years so that we can grow SoOum and fulfill its duties and ultimate mission.

Our management is taking care of that.

We're setting goals each month to ensure we have the resources for the best infrastructure, global communication, the best data, the best economics and the best ground game to wage a sustained, consistent, and automated, long-term battle against scarcity.

No mission is achievable without a plan. I began by laying out milestones to reach this destination, which we referred to as our Master Plan. The plan outlines our efforts to strengthen our diverse operational bodies. This is a challenge that I happily accept and remain fully committed to.

For the remainder of 2017, we will employ the infrastructure we so tirelessly built last year. And while there are no guarantees, we will work hard to grow the company in a cohesive manner by continuing to raise capital, coordinating operations, performing further global business development beyond our activities in the Mediterranean, and by investing in strategic infrastructure such as storage capacity within the international zone in Malta.

We will continue our efforts to clean up our balance sheet, and we will work alongside Western Grade to assist in business development for the company, and have already started integrating our businesses to complement one another as we move forward. This coming year is about sustainability from growth it's about moving commodities and helping our country build a better infrastructure through Federal road projects for Western Grade.

Our management is personally committed to changing the world by addressing scarcity through this SoOum vessel. Therefore, we are surrounding ourselves with like minded individuals who are not here to only survive by doing the least amount necessary, or to just make a few short-term dollars in the market. Those partners, shareholders and staff are happily seeking out long-term prosperity while performing at highest levels to beat scarcity in the world.

Last, but certainly not least, we have completed the first series of our balance sheet strengthening initiative to reduce debt.

Over the Horizon (Next Three Milestones)

Looking over the horizon, we still have much work to do. SoOum needs to gain strength as an enterprise by finishing the year with enhanced liquidity ratios; spending the first half of 2017 unifying and coordinating its major operations, and closing 2017 with strong and consistent business across its operations.

Our Core Action Principles

Build on strength

Protect our company and those we serve

Stand behind our employees

Deliver the highest satisfaction to customers and clients

Support our communities

Advance our mission

CLOSING

I am deeply honored to be a part of something as great and meaningful as this company. I am proud of the achievements to date of this group, even during trying times. I invite a close study and analysis of our company and welcome you to join our ranks in any capacity that increases our customer satisfaction, your well-being, and SoOum's market position.

Thank you,

/s/ William Westbrook

CEO, SoOum Corp

