Sophos Appoints Vin Murria to Its Board of Directors

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Sophos ( LSE : SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced that Vin Murria has been appointed to its board of directors as a non-executive director and becomes a member of the nominations and remuneration committees. Vin brings more than 25 years of experience in building successful technology companies in the UK, working with both private and publically-listed companies in the software sector.

Vin was the founder and chief executive officer at Advanced Computer Software for seven years until it was sold to Vista Equity Partners in 2015. Prior to that Vin was chief executive officer of Computer Software Group which was backed by HG Capital and then acquired Hellman & Friedman in 2007. Vin's earlier career includes 15 years with Kewill Systems where she was chief operating officer before leaving in 2002. Vin was named Cisco's Woman of the Year and Tech Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012. Cisco also named Advanced Computer Software Tech Company of the Year in 2014, having grown to be the third largest UK headquartered software business. In 2007, Vin formed and fully funded a charitable foundation targeted at educating and supporting women in India and the UK.

"I am delighted to welcome Vin to the board as a non-executive director," commented Peter Gyenes, Chairman of Sophos. "Vin is a successful entrepreneur with a strong background in building and advising technology-based companies and growing shareholder value. Her deep understanding of this market and significant UK listed company experience will be of great benefit to the board as Sophos continues to execute on its compelling strategy to deliver advanced, complete, intelligent IT security solutions that are easy to use and manage."

Vin is currently a non-executive director for Softcat and for Zoopla Property Group, and she is a partner at Elderstreet Investments. Previously, Vin has held non-executive director positions for Chime Communications, Greenko Group and Concateno.

