Sophos Group PLC Trade Update and Notice of Final Results

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Sophos ( LSE : SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security today announced that following a very strong end to the fourth quarter, it is pleased to provide a trading update in advance of announcing its final results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Sophos expects to report fourth quarter constant currency billings growth of approximately 27 percent, excluding any benefit from the recently announced acquisition of Invincea. Full year constant currency billings growth is expected to be approximately 20 percent. Reported billings, allowing for the currency headwind, are expected to grow approximately 18 percent to $630 million from $535 million in the year-ended March 31, 2016, ahead of the consensus range of $610 million to $617 million. Consequently, Cash EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow are also expected to be ahead of the consensus range.

Sophos will announce its final results for the year-ended March 31, 2017 on May 17, 2017.

About Sophos

Sophos is a leader in next-generation endpoint and network security, and as the pioneer of synchronized security develops its innovative portfolio of endpoint, network, encryption, web, email and mobile security solutions to work better together. More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos solutions as the best protection against sophisticated threats and data loss. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 26,000 registered partners. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com.