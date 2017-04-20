Sorenson Media Appoints Greg Woodward as Chief Financial Officer

Woodward joins other recently hired executives to help fuel the company's growth

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Sorenson Media, the innovator and market leader of next generation television, today announced Greg Woodward as Chief Financial Officer. Woodward brings more than 15 years of experience to Sorenson Media, including corporate finance, operations management, financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations.

Woodward's appointment comes during a time of rapid growth for Sorenson Media. Within the past year, Sorenson Media has begun to roll out its Spark platform, which brings digital capabilities like real-time measurement, interactivity, and addressability to the scale and impact of broadcast television nationwide. Sorenson Media has also expanded its executive team by hiring Pat Nola as Chief Operating Officer and Pat Ivers as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Greg is an accomplished executive with significant financial and operational expertise," said Marcus Liassides, CEO Sorenson Media. "Our expanding executive team is comprised of industry veterans whose premier skillsets will help us deliver broad adoption of a technology solution that's on the forefront of changing the entire broadcast TV ecosystem."

In his new role, Woodward will oversee corporate finance, corporate development, accounting, investor relations and reporting for Sorenson Media. Woodward previously served as CFO and COO at Pluralsight, where he played an integral role in sustaining the company's triple-digit growth. Within three years, Woodward helped the company grow from 36 employees to more than 600. In addition, he oversaw eight acquisitions totaling nearly $200 million in combined transactional value, and helped raise nearly $300 million in capital. Prior to Pluralsight, Woodward served as CFO of PermaPlate and as SVP in the Portfolio Group of Huntsman Gay Global Capital.

"Sorenson Media's game-changing technology is going to revolutionize the entire broadcast TV industry," Woodward said. "I'm thrilled to be joining such a stellar team of professionals. My passion and fulfillment is derived in helping companies tap into their full potential during critical times of hyper-growth, and I believe Sorenson Media is positioned to become one of the next tech unicorns."

For more information, please visit www.sorensonmedia.com.

About Sorenson Media

Founded in 1995, Sorenson Media provides trusted solutions to the broadcast television industry and is an innovator in next generation television -- the fusing of the power and scale of broadcast TV with the data and addressability of digital. Using the capabilities of Internet-connected devices to deliver addressability, interactivity and measurement, Sorenson Media's Spark platform provides broadcasters and advertisers with a complete toolkit to enable, enhance and improve the TV content and advertising viewing experience. For more information, visit www.sorensonmedia.com and follow us on Twitter, @sorensonmedia.