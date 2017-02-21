Soundwall Debuts Nova: Art You Can Touch to Stream Music and Create a Mood

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Soundwall -- an interactive flat-panel speaker made of aluminum artwork -- debuts Nova. Nova offers Magic Touch which allows users to touch their art to play, pause and skip songs with ease. Nova also debuts Mood Lights. When you stream songs through a Soundwall, you can set dynamic backlighting to create an ambience. Mood lighting can be controlled from Soundwall's mobile app. Consumers can choose from over 150 works of art or upload their own to personalize their Soundwall.

Price: Starting from $900.

Learn More: http://soundwall.com/features

Press Kit: http://brandfolder.com/soundwall

About Soundwall

We are a Boulder-based company made up of individuals who are deeply committed to blurring the line between art and technology to create personalized, magical experiences. Soundwall is a whole new way to experience sound. It uses Distributed Mode Loudspeaker (DML) technology. There is no hidden speaker. The entire surface is a speaker. The aluminum resonates to produce rich, natural sound that fills your space.

We work with world-renowned artists across a diverse collection of genres to help you choose an aesthetic that complements your space. We use 200-year archival inks to ensure your images don't fade. We utilize a dye-sublimation process to apply art onto aluminum, creating a canvas that is both beautiful and acoustically resonant.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/20/11G130781/Images/Soundall_Nova_in_Kitchen-f4dc3e64def2b5d5adbddf108d21c8bc.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://soundwall.wistia.com/medias/7kyi87ca1t