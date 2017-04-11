Soundwall Debuts Solstice: Switchable Art Speaker From Which You Can Stream Music

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Soundwall debuts Solstice -- an affordable flat-panel speaker with a design you can switch over and over again. You can customize the face of a Solstice with your own image or choose from Soundwall's diverse collection of art. Soundwall sells magnetic art prints that easily roll-on or roll-off the front surface -- allowing you to change the aesthetic of your speaker when and how you see fit. You're no longer beholden to ugly, clunky speakers! Experience brilliant, full-range sound from speakers that seamlessly blend into your decor however you want.

Price: $100 Launch Discount Special: Starting from $399. Limited Time Only.

Learn More: http://soundwall.com/solstice

Press Kit: Google Drive Link

About Soundwall

We are a Boulder-based company made up of individuals who are deeply committed to blurring the line between art and technology to create personalized, magical experiences. Soundwall is a whole new way to experience sound. It uses Distributed Mode Loudspeaker (DML) technology. There is no hidden speaker. The entire surface is a speaker. The aluminum base resonates to produce rich, natural sound that fills your space.

About Visual Magnetics

Soundwall has collaborated with NYC based magnetic wallcoverings company, Visual Magnetics, to integrate magnetic receptive materials into the design of Solstice. Visual Magnetics' materials technology is used to create the changeable art surface, Solstices' standout feature.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/11/11G135620/Images/Playing_Music_on_Solstice-87fe82bae5529ac98deaae86544dff82.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://soundwall.wistia.com/medias/r0qkdtepyh