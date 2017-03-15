Source Appoints Brian Robertson Chairman of the Board

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - SOURCE EXPLORATION CORP. (the "Company" or "Source") (TSX VENTURE:SOP)(OTC:SRXLF)(FRANKFURT:4QW1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Robertson, P.Eng., as Chairman, effective immediately. Mr. Robertson currently serves as President & CEO of the company and is also a Director.

Mr. Robertson is a Professional Engineer and holds the Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Laurentian University. He has served as a President and Director for Canadian listed companies and has extensive experience in financing, directing exploration programs and the evaluation of corporate acquisitions. His global experience includes operating and construction of precious metal mines in Canada and offshore, including a 21 year career with Placer Dome Inc.

In his new role as Chairman, Brian replaces Mr. David Baker, previously Executive Chairman, who will remain on the Board as an independent director.

Mr. Robertson, Chairman, President & CEO, commented, "I want to thank David for his strong leadership during his term as Executive Chairman and am pleased that he will be continuing as a Director involved with the development and growth of the company."

About Las Minas

The Las Minas Project hosts near-surface gold-silver and copper skarn mineralization and high-grade gold-silver epithermal vein deposits. The project is comprised of six mineral concessions covering approximately 1,616 hectares (3,995 acres), with several small high-grade, past-producing mines and numerous untested targets.

The district is host to one of the largest underexplored gold-silver and copper skarn systems known in Mexico, and has a production history that extends back to the Aztec era. The Las Minas granodiorite intrusive measures approximately 10 kilometres in diameter and underlies the Las Minas concessions. The mineralization controls and association with magnetite appear to be similar to parts of the Guerrero Gold belt, which is the site of the Los Filos and Morelos gold deposits.

Las Minas is an early-stage exploration project and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The potential quantities and grades disclosed herein are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets discussed herein. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Source Exploration

Source Exploration is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Source is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest underexplored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

