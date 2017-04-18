Source Energy Services Ltd. completes acquisition of Sand Products

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:SHLE) (the "Company" or "Source") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Sand Products Wisconsin LLC ("Sand Products") for total proceeds of USD$45,000,000.

Sand Products' assets include a Northern White frac sand mine, processing facility and unit train capable load-out facility located near Blair, Wisconsin.

"This acquisition allows Source to significantly increase our Northern White frac sand production volumes," commented Brad Thomson, CEO of the Company. "With a production capacity of 1.3 million metric tonnes per year, the Sand Products acquisition helps Source meet the growing demand for Northern White frac sand in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin with efficient, low cost production."

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source is a fully integrated producer, supplier and distributer of high-quality Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Source provides its customers with a full end-to-end solution through its Wisconsin mine assets, processing facilities, unit train capable rail assets, strategically located terminal network and "last mile" logistics capabilities. Source's full service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics capabilities to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of their growing frac sand requirements. In addition to its transload terminal network and in-basin storage capabilities, Source has also developed Sahara, a proprietary wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.