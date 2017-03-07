Source Exploration Announces Grant of Options

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Source Exploration Corp. ("Source" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SOP) is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 1,450,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Corporation pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.30 for a period of ten years. The options vest as to one-third after twelve, eighteen and twenty-four months respectively from the effective date of the grant. The grant of options is subject to acceptance for filing by the Exchange.

About Source Exploration Corp.

Source is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through the discovery, acquisition and advancement of mineral properties. The Company holds an option on the Las Minas gold, silver and copper exploration project located within the Las Minas mining district in the State of Veracruz, Mexico. The district hosts one of the largest underexplored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the future exploration results relating to the Las Minas project, exploration plans for the Las Minas project and the exploration potential of the Las Minas project. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks identified in the Company's disclosure documents. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.