Source Exploration Corp. Announces Name Change to Mexican Gold Corp.

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - SOURCE EXPLORATION CORP. (the "Company" or "Source") (TSX VENTURE:SOP) is pleased to announce that it has filed Articles of Amendment to change its name to Mexican Gold Corp. The Company's shareholders approved a special resolution to change the name of the Company at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on April 12, 2017. The name change is effective immediately.

Effective at the start of trading on or about April 26, 2017, the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and the new stock symbol "MEX".

Brian Robertson, Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are pleased to change the name of the Company to Mexican Gold Corp. to more clearly identify the Corporation's association with the location of its flagship Las Minas property and its strategy to explore and develop high quality mineral properties in Mexico."

No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change and certificates representing common shares of Source Exploration Corp. will not need to be exchanged.

New Website

The Company also announces the launch of a bridge website at www.mexicangold.ca for viewing company information and recent news releases. The Mexican Gold Corp. website is currently under construction and is expected to be available for viewing on or about May 8, 2017.

About Source Exploration Corp.

Source is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Source is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest underexplored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

