Source to Exhibit at PDAC 2017: Core Shack Booth 3119B

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - SOURCE EXPLORATION CORP. (the "Company" or "Source") (TSX VENTURE:SOP) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at Core Shack display for the upcoming PDAC International Convention, Trade Show and Investors Exchange being held in Toronto from March 5th to 8th.

Source's management team invites current shareholders, potential investors, brokers, analysts and interested parties to visit the Core Shack display Booth # 3119B on Tuesday, March 7th and Wednesday, March 8th. to discuss the upcoming 2017 drilling and exploration programs currently underway at its flagship Las Minas property and planned maiden NI -43-101 resource estimate. The company will be displaying core from recent diamond drill programs at the Las Minas property.

About the PDAC International Convention, Trade Show and Investors Exchange

The PDAC International Convention, Trade Show and Investors Exchange, which is held annually in Toronto, is the world's leading convention for those interested in the mineral exploration industry.

For more information on the conference visit: http://www.pdac.ca/convention.

About Las Minas

The Las Minas Project hosts near-surface gold-silver and copper skarn mineralization and high-grade gold-silver epithermal vein deposits. The project is comprised of six mineral concessions covering approximately 1,616 hectares (3,995 acres), with several small high-grade, past-producing mines and numerous untested targets.

The district is host to one of the largest under explored gold-silver and copper skarn systems known in Mexico, and has a production history that extends back to the Aztec era. The Las Minas granodiorite intrusive measures approximately 10 kilometres in diameter and underlies the Las Minas concessions. The mineralization controls and association with magnetite appear to be similar to parts of the Guerrero Gold belt, which is the site of the Los Filos and Morelos gold deposits.

Las Minas is an early-stage exploration project and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The potential quantities and grades disclosed herein are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets discussed herein. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Source Exploration

Source Exploration is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Source is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest under explored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

