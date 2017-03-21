Sources Sought for Work at the William Howard Taft House

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - The Department of the Interior, National Park Service, released on Tuesday, March 21 a sources sought notice in which it indicated plans to conduct a market survey to determine the interest and capability of any firm eligible to compete in full and open competition under NAICS code 238220 with a Small Business Size Standard $15.0 million for an upcoming requirement for the William Howard Taft House in Cincinnati.

Work at the William Howard Taft House will include furnishing all labor, materials, tools, supplies, equipment, transportation, and supervision necessary for replacing the chiller, boiler, and HVAC control system; enlarging existing opening in stone foundation wall for new louver; installing louvers in attic; and removing and replacing condensation lines and power from mechanical room to air cooled chiller and repair brick wall at the William Howard Taft House at the William Howard Taft National Historic Site.

The National Park Service anticipates the contract award to be between $250,000 and $500,000, and is interested in hearing from small businesses, including:

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)-certified Small Business HubZone firms

SBA-certified 8(a) Business Development Program participants

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) small business firms

Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) firm

Small Businesses of any size who are eligible to compete in full and open competition

The National Park Service invites all interested and capable small business contractors to respond by no later than 4 p.m. on March 31 via e-mail to Michael Beatty (Michael_beatty@nps.gov) with the following information:

Name, address, and phone number

DUNS Number

Capability Statement that addresses capability to perform required work

Small business socioeconomic program participation (if applicable)

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

US Federal Contractor Registration also helps businesses become certified as one or more types of small businesses, depending on eligibility.

To learn more about how we can help you succeed as a government contractor, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.