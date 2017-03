SourcingLink.net, Inc.: 2017 Exploration Date Finalized

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - SourcingLink.net ( OTC PINK : SNET) President, Chuck Wagner, had a phone call with lead geologist, Wayne Holmstead, and finalized plans for the first exploration of 2017 to commence on May 15th.

On the call, Wayne mentioned the snow is typically clear by the first week of May, so to be safe, the exploration was scheduled for the 15th, to optimize chances for workable weather conditions.

"I am excited for the exploration, so early in the mining season, and uncovering more of what has already been found, at the Lac Fire claims." - Chuck Wagner, President of SNET

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus is on rare metals and rare earth elements which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of 8 new claims shares a 12 km boundary which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

