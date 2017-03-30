SourcingLink.net, Inc.: Lithium Nearly Triples in Value Since June

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - SourcingLink.net ( OTC PINK : SNET) is pleased to share the market sentiment from this year's Indaba mining conference. "Forecasts are unified in their projections as overall demand for battery metals is expected to soar," according to the panel moderator and general manager at Industrial Metals, Barbara O'Donovan.

"This will no doubt support both lithium and cobalt prices in the years ahead, O'Donovan said, with lithium carbonate spot prices having already increased from as low as $7/kg in June 2016 to as much as $20.5-24/kg today." From article published on February 7th, 2017. (Source: http://www.platts.com/latest-news/metals/london/battery-demand-to-drive-lithium-cobalt-market-26656704)

"Rising lithium and cobalt prices are not expected to dampen overall demand for batteries as they make up less than 3% of total costs in the case of lithium. Even with demand forecast to increase significantly, new supply is expected to meet it in the medium term."

SourcingLink.net is taking steps to prepare for the 2017 May exploration of their Lac Fire Claims in Quebec. The goal is to visit areas where lithium has been found and continue later on in the summer.

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus in on rare metals and rare earth elements which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of 8 new claims share a 12 km boundary which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as "expect," "believe" or "plan," by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These uncertainties may cause actual future events to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

The above news release has been provided by the above company via the OTC Disclosure and News Service. Issuers of news releases and not OTC Markets Group Inc. are solely responsible for the accuracy of such news releases.