SourcingLink.net, Inc.: Positive update to shareholders

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - SourcingLink.net, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SNET) would like to update shareholders on its intent to pursue further exploration with geologist, Wayne Holmstead, when weather permits during the upcoming mining season for the newly acquired lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The existing drill holes on the Lac Fire claims show similar values in lithium and tantalum as the neighboring Rose Property owned by Critical Elements.

"A report by Global Market Insights projects that the lithium ion battery will grow at over 9% CAGR by 2024, reaching a value of $53 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Lithium ion batteries can be classified as a secondary battery, as they can be recharged regularly and possess longer lifecycle, higher storage capacity and better efficiency than conventional batteries." http://www.sec.marketwatch.com/story/the-increasing-demand-for-lithium-batteries-2017-03-07

"The industry appears to be gaining momentum, and I am very excited for our progress, along with what appears to be an increase in attention in the global mining industry." -Chuck Wagner, President of SNET.

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus is on rare metals and rare earth elements which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of 8 new claims shares a 12 km boundary which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

