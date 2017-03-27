SourcingLink.net, Inc.: Upcoming Exploration

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Now that a plan is in place, SourcingLink.net ( OTC PINK : SNET) would like to provide more details about its upcoming exploration beginning on May 15th, 2017. In reviewing options with geologist, Wayne Holmstead, a plan of action has been decided upon.

Wayne Holmstead and his team of geologists will be conducting their exploration in the area of the previous drill holes in the Northern part of the Lac Fire claims. In addition, they will be conducting an exploration near the western part of the property, in the vicinity of a lithium trench recently discovered on the neighboring Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project, owned by Critical Elements. The Project "showed an estimated after-tax internal rate of Return (IRR) of 25% for the Rose project, with an estimated Net Present Value (NPV) of CA 279 million at an 8% discount rate." (Source: Critical Elements website: http://www.cecorp.ca)

SNET feels this is encouraging news to shareholders, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus is on rare metals and rare earth elements which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of 8 new claims shares a 12 km boundary which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

