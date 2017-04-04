SourcingLink.net Intends to Expand Lithium Claims

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - SourcingLink.net ( OTC PINK : SNET) has begun the process of expanding its portfolio of mining claims. Multiple claims are being reviewed, which have indications of Lithium and Cobalt. It is the intention of SourcingLink.net to pursue the energy metals market. Cobalt has a direct correlation with the Lithium market, which has been increasing significantly over the last few months. We will provide further information as it becomes available.

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus is on rare metals and rare earth elements, which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of 8 new claims share a 12 km boundary, which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as "expect," "believe" or "plan," by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These uncertainties may cause actual future events to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

