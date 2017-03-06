South American Gold Announces Development Team for PotCircles Project

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - South American Gold Corp ( OTC PINK : SAGD) is proud to announce that it has completed its agreements with the leads of the development team to further develop the PotCircles project.

SAGD, under its new leadership, is working towards launching into the social network industry with a social network dedicated to the cannabis lifestyle.

David Reeves, President and COO, stated, "I am utilizing previous business relationships to assist us in the growth of PotCircles. Through these relationships I hope to be able to increase our development speed and the quality of the app."

PotCircles will be a cannabis-focused social network where users can learn, share, and enjoy their lifestyles.

Mr. Reeves added, "As development moves forward, our team will begin to obtain public exposure to PotCircles through our 'reserve your username' campaigns."

As the PotCircles project develops, users should be able to create interests and circles of friends, create meet-ups, message, upload pics and videos, private message and private chat.

About SAGD: South American Gold Corp is focused on becoming the premiere provider of value added products and services for the cultivation and processing of legal cannabis for the South American medical and recreational markets with an initial focus on the Uruguayan market.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of South American Gold Corp. management and reflect South American Gold Corp.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of South America Gold Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, South American Gold Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release incorporates by reference the Company's filings with the SEC including 10K, 10Q, 8K reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance South American Gold Corp. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company's due diligence on the potential acquisition of oil and gas assets will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Information in this release includes representations from the private companies referred to which has not been independently verified by the company. A downturn in oil prices would affect the potential profitability of the proposed acquisition negatively.