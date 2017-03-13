South American Gold Corp. Advances Vision

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - South American Gold Corp. ( OTC PINK : SAGD) is proud to announce that the new vision of the company has been launched via the all new corporate website www.SAGDcorp.co.

The PotCircles development team is launching today its own "reserve your username" crowdfunding campaign on www.indiegogo.com. Contributors of all levels will be able to earn PotCircles SWAG and contributor credit.

SAGD's President and COO, David Reeves, stated, "This campaign is just one of our avenues of getting the PotCircles name to the world of cannabis enthusiasts. The purpose of this campaign is to reach anyone and everyone that we can that would like to be able to support a social network dedicated to their cannabis lifestyle. At only our $5 contributor level, a contributor will receive a PotCircles contributor sticker to proudly display, credit on our contributor's Internet board, and the right to reserve their username."

SAGD is also proud to announce the additions to the company's team of the following professionals:

Mr. Paul Moore shall sit in the position of CTO for the PotCircles project. Mr. Moore will be responsible for the direct development of the project and the proposed projects, which are horizontal expansions off of PotCircles presently known as PotPons and CannaPeep.

Mr. Win Bonner has been appointed as the Divisional Manager for the Company's Development Division. Mr. Bonner shall assist the progression of the Company through internal development and/or acquisition opportunities.

Mr. Reeves continued, "This is a great time for the company; our new team members believe in our vision and goals. We are continuously looking to add more experienced professionals to the SAGD team to help grow us to a respectable position within the marketplace."

Mr. Reeves, added, "We have embarked on a new journey. These announcements represent a few of our first steps we have taken to work towards our new vision of the company."

SAGD shall provide information to the public as it becomes prudent to inform the public. For up to date information regarding the company please refer to www.SAGDcorp.co.

Public Inquiries: info@sagdcorp.co

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of South American Gold Corp. management and reflect South American Gold Corp.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of South America Gold Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, South American Gold Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release may incorporates by reference the Company's reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance South American Gold Corp. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company's due diligence on the potential projects and/or acquisitions will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Investors should consult their financial advisor before making an investment in a company.