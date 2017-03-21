South American Gold Corp. Announces Launch of PotCircles Social Network

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - PotCircles is a product of South American Gold Corp. ( OTC PINK : SAGD). PotCircles has launched its awareness campaign for the launch of its cannabis dedicated social network. This all-new social network is focused on the individuals within the cannabis community, compassion for these individuals and their lifestyles, and knowledge of the effects, benefits, and laws surrounding cannabis. This network looks to make a difference and differentiate itself from other social networks by not only celebrating a lifestyle but also becoming a platform for serious issues surrounding cannabis.

Become part of the movement at http://igg.me/at/potcircles and support your voice and your lifestyle.

The awareness campaign of PotCircles is a multi-avenue campaign, from general public awareness of its launch, celebrity following and enthusiasm, to a push to reserve your username for the social network.

The team behind PotCircles is utilizing social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, SnapChat, Google+, YouTube), grassroots boots on the ground, news releases and bloggers, third party referrals, and fund raising efforts on Indiegogo to get the awareness out globally. The true result of the awareness is the sum of all efforts and not just that of one avenue. Each avenue of this campaign is launching separately to attempt to acquire the most visibility for the awareness of PotCircles.

PotCircles looks to not only be the "must have" social network for individuals and their cannabis lifestyle, but to become a movement for individuals to voice their opinions for the legalization of cannabis. The cannabis lifestyle includes everything from the simple enjoyment of legal marijuana, the growing and cultivation of medical marijuana, the advancements of cannabis in science, to the use of hemp as an alternative within the marketplace.

The soft launch and its efforts have already produced awareness within the celebrity community, news outlets, marijuana bloggers, and the general public. The hard launch campaign starting today is projected to increase the visibility of PotCircles to the level needed to launch the network into the marketplace with a mass following and a daily increase in users.

PotCircles' visibility on other social networks begins today under the username PotCircles. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat, Google+, and YouTube. Stay up to date on our development through these social media outlets, potcircles.com, and help support your love for cannabis by getting the word out about our Indiegogo campaign at http://igg.me/at/potcircles.

General Public Contact: username@potcircles.com

Media Contact: info@sagdcorp.com

About SAGD: South American Gold Corp. is focused on becoming the premiere provider of value added products and services for the cultivation and processing of legal cannabis for the South American medical and recreational markets with an initial focus on the Uruguayan market.

