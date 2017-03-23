South American Gold Corp Appoints New EVP and CFO

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - South American Gold Corp ( OTC PINK : SAGD) is proud to announce the appointment of its new Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

SAGD is appointing Joseph (Jody) Hanks to the Executive Vice-President & CFO positions. Mr. Hanks is an accomplished international professional with a legal background, graduating from Vanderbilt Law School.

Mr. Hanks brings to the company a vast background in business which will help the company grow and achieve greater brand awareness. Please view Mr. Hanks' LinkedIn page http://www.linkedin.com/in/josephbhanks.

President & Coo, David Reeves, stated, "I am extremely excited that Jody has accepted these positions with our Company. Ever since the first time I met with him I have been searching for a chance to work with him. With his recent relocation to Nashville, TN, this was the perfect time to make an offer to him."

South American Gold Corp is a small cap, publicly traded company traded on the OTC Marketplace under the ticker symbol SAGD. The company had previously been focused on supplying goods and services to the cultivators (farmers) in the emerging cannabis market in the country of Uruguay. Under the new leadership the company has moved from tools and supplies to the cultivators in Uruguay, on to a whole new realm of the cannabis industry. The company's primary focus is its social media network project "PotCircles" which is focused on the LIFESTYLE of the cannabis and its users.

The Company has recently announced the formation of Arkansas Medical Cannabis, Inc., a subsidiary created for the purpose applying for a Medical Cultivation License in the State of Arkansas.

General Public Contact: username@potcircles.com

Media Contact: info@sagdcorp.co

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of South American Gold Corp. management and reflect South American Gold Corp.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words "estimate," "project," "looks," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of South America Gold Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, South American Gold Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release may incorporate by reference the Company's reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance South American Gold Corp. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company's due diligence on the potential projects and/or acquisitions will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Investors should consult their financial advisor before making an investment in a company.