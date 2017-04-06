South American Gold Corp. to Acquire Interest in Oregon Licensee

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - South American Gold Corp ( OTC PINK : SAGD) is proud to announce today that it has completed its agreement to acquire control of Arkham Greenway, LLC, in Oregon.

Arkham Greenway was the growth venture of Jason Osborne, an OMMP (Oregon Medical Marijuana Program) licensed grower in the State of Oregon. The creation of Arkham Greenway was the result of his desire to transition from an OMMP license to a Recreational OLCC (Oregon Liquor Control Commission) Producers license. With approval of the change of license status, Arkham Greenway shall add recreational cultivation to the current OMMP site located in Eagle Point, OR.

SAGD President, David Reeves, stated, "This transaction gives us a good footing into the market area where Arkham Greenway can produce both Medical and Recreational Marijuana in the State of Oregon. And, it should be known that we fully intend for Arkham Greenway to maintain a Medical grow operation alongside its Recreational operation. We believe in the need for the patient to be able to receive their Medical Use Marijuana, without the high cost of Recreational Marijuana."

Other SAGD recent activities:

SAGD recently announced the formation of Arkansas Medical Cannabis, Inc., an entity formed in the State of Arkansas for the purpose of applying for a Medical Cultivation License when the State of Arkansas releases its applications for cultivation, as presently proposed under the rules, on June 2, 2017.

SAGD is also developing a cannabis dedicated social network application, PotCircles, for users to express their lifestyles with other cannabis users, with the initial launch market being that of the United States.

About SAGD: South American Gold Corp is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol SAGD, focused on the cannabis industry and lifestyle.

