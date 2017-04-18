South American Gold Takes Control of cNation

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - South American Gold Corp ( OTC PINK : SAGD) is announcing that it has taken control of cNation, a cannabis focused social outlet.

cNation Channel (www.cNation.com) is a social media outlet focused on delivering accurate news and timely information to those interested in cannabis issues. The core audience of the cNation Channel is the open-minded individual who isn't necessarily familiar with the overall direction and developments of the cannabis culture. cNation has been spreading cannabis related information and news through the Internet since 2014.

The decision to come to an agreement to merge cNation into SAGD comes from the results of cNation's ability to expose SAGD products to the cannabis community. SAGD and cNation have been in a working relationship over the past 30 days focused on informing the cannabis public about SAGD's upcoming PotCircles social media network. Through this relationship cNation has been successful in generating public interest in SAGD's products. As an example of cNation's outreach, just one ad by cNation regarding WeedFeed.live generated 28,499 public views creating 1,531 direct link clicks to WeedFeed.live. cNation's use of its Facebook outlet helped create the direct link from Facebook to WeedFeed.live of 2,626 unique visitors. WeedFeed.live has received over 13,200 hits since the announcement of its launch on the 12th of April. SAGD believes, as this interest continues, WeedFeed.live can continue to increase its response in its first 30 days, creating a well-qualified basis for its advertising media package.

"The philosophy of the cNation channel is to create a network of information that speaks directly to people looking for interesting ideas and unique ways to participate in the growing cannabis industry," said Julie Peterson of cNation.

SAGD President, David Reeves, stated, "cNation has been a vital part in the successful exposure of SAGD's products to the public. With the combination of cNation's outreach and SAGD's social division, we can grow the public interest in both cNation and SAGD's other social products. As we grow in the marketplace we look to grow cNation as a standalone web based video channel product dedicated to the cannabis industry."

cNation Channel shall immediately be rebranded dropping "Channel" and becoming just "cNation".

SAGD's use of social networks and cNation's exposure of SAGD's products have generated over 225,000 impressions, thousand plus likes, and increased the database of reserved and locked usernames for PotCircles. PotCircles' free t-shirt giveaway, which ran from Friday the 14th through Sunday the 16th, resulted in 25,679 impressions. The recent Facebook campaigns run by cNation for SAGD products have reached 65,885 people on Facebook.

SAGD President, David Reeves, added, "We are working diligently on the Beta product of PotCircles and look forward to submitting it to Google Play and the App Store in the near future."

In recent news:

SAGD announced the launch of the stage 1 format of WeedFeed.live, an online site which provides up to date news on cannabis and marijuana laws, business activities, and research. The site also tracks the exposure of hashtags for cannabis and marijuana, posts fun videos, and provides links to get involved in the marijuana legalization movement.

SAGD announced the formation of its subsidiary "Arkansas Medical Cannabis, Inc.", a company designed to apply for a cultivation license in the state of Arkansas.

About SAGD: South American Gold Corp is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol SAGD, focused on the cannabis industry and lifestyle.

