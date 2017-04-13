South American Gold's WeedFeed.live Goes Live

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - South American Gold Corp ( OTC PINK : SAGD) is announcing that its cannabis news website launched today.

SAGD's social division has launched Stage 1 of WeedFeed.live. WeedFeed.live is set to grow into a well-known and utilized cannabis Internet news site. The Stage 1 release is to provide awareness of the news feed, to increase traffic and drive advertising interest. Stages 2 and 3 of the development of WeedFeed.live will transform this cannabis news site into a fully robust revenue generating interactive cannabis site.

Stage 1 of WeedFeed.live provides up to date news on cannabis and marijuana laws, business activities, and research. The site tracks the exposure of hashtags for cannabis and marijuana, posts fun videos, and provides links to get involved in the marijuana legalization movement.

The launch of WeedFeed.live is the first step of SAGD's social division into the market. Simultaneously, with the developmental growth of WeedFeed.live, SAGD will be launching its cannabis dedicated social network "PotCircles."

PotCircles is designed for users to express their lifestyles with other cannabis users, with the initial launch market being that of the United States.

Through the development of PotCircles, the SAGD team has been exposing the soon to launch cannabis social network with its presence on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter. These exposures have generated thousands of likes and reposts, over 125,000 impressions via Twitter and Facebook over the past 25 days; creating a following that covers all spectrums of society. PotCircles is grabbing the attention of celebrity followers, well-known bands, social media makers, cannabis industry leaders, and marijuana users.

SAGD believes that the growing PotCircles momentum in the social network community, prior to its launch, is proof that the PotCircles social network will be a great place for cannabis users to congregate to share their lifestyles.

About SAGD: South American Gold Corp is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol SAGD, focused on the cannabis industry and lifestyle.

