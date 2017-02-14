South River Technologies a Finalist for Multiple 2017 Maryland Cybersecurity Awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT), an innovator in secure file transfer, announced today that they have been selected as a finalist for three different cyber awards, to be presented at the 2017 Maryland Cybersecurity Awards in Baltimore next month.

South River Technologies has been nominated for the Cybersecurity Innovator of the Year Award as well as the Cybersecurity Defender of the Year Award, both of which honor Maryland companies most dedicated to innovation and success "in protecting businesses or government entities from cyber threats, attack, and/or damages."

SRT CEO Michael Ryan has also been nominated for the Cybersecurity Champion Award, which honors "an individual that has had a profoundly positive impact on Maryland's cybersecurity community and gone above and beyond to support it."

"The Cybersecurity Association is drawing attention to the vast concentration of innovative cyber companies in Maryland," says CEO Michael Ryan. "It's a great honor for me and for SRT to be a finalist alongside such exceptional companies."

The 2017 Maryland Cybersecurity Awards, sponsored by the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland (CAMI), will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at the American Visionary Arts Museum in Baltimore. For further information on the awards and finalists, visit www.mdcyber.com.