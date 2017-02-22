South River Technologies Provides HIPAA-Compliant File Storage and Transfer Solution to Pathways Home Health and Hospice

ANNAPOLIS, MD--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - South River Technologies Inc. (SRT), an innovator in secure file sharing, has today announced that its Cornerstone Managed File Transfer Server has been deployed as part of Pathways Home Health and Hospice's HIPAA-compliant file sharing solution.

California-based Pathways Home Health and Hospice offers high-quality patient and family-centered care at home or in settings such as assisted living, nursing homes, or hospitals.

Pathways needed a secure and automated way to transfer files to and from their larger affiliate, El Camino Hospital, so they recently implemented the Epic Electronic Medical Records (EMR) solution. With the help of Cornerstone MFT, Pathways was able to automate the process of file sharing and networking between the partners.

"We were fortunate that El Camino was already using an SRT solution for secure file exchange," said Bradley Miller, IT Director for Pathways. "They had already vetted the technology for HIPAA compliance, reliability, and performance. We also thought that it made sense to work with the same vendor."

In addition to the implementation of Epic, Pathways needed a solution to automate the processes of receiving inbound medical records from individual physicians and health providers.

"We are pleased to add Pathways to the growing list of healthcare organizations that we are able to assist with our Cornerstone MFT solution," says Michael Ryan, CEO of South River Technologies. "Security and compliance are critical for healthcare providers, and Cornerstone is able to provide this while improving efficiency and productivity."

Cornerstone MFT adheres to industry-standard secure protocols and storage and meets HIPAA-compliance standards to ensure privacy of medical records.

