Southeast Division Circle K's Reach Over $1 Million in Support for Families Fighting Muscle-Debilitating Diseases

The retailer's eight-year partnership with MDA continues to thrive with the support of employees and customers

CHARLOTTE, NC --(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - More than 550 Circle K stores in the Southeast teamed up with customers and store vendors to raise over $1 million to help free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases that limit strength and mobility. 2016 was the eighth consecutive year that the Southeast Division of the most widely recognized convenience store, Circle K, participated in the Muscular Dystrophy Association's fundraising programs.

"Each year, Circle K employees and customers open their hearts to make a big difference through the simple act of selling or purchasing MDA pinups. Our vendors also show their support by being a part of our Annual MDA golf tournament," said Vice President Operations, Circle K Southeast Division Dag Rinde. "We're grateful to everyone who participated and we're honored to do our part in support of MDA's mission to help families affected by these diseases live longer and grow stronger."

Throughout the year, Circle K locations participated in both the Summer Camp and Show Your Strength fundraising campaigns in which customers purchased an MDA pinup for a $1, $5 or a larger contribution at check-out. Each pinup was signed by the customer and prominently displayed in each store, symbolizing strength, independence and life for MDA families in the community.

Circle K Stores and their vendors also participate in an Annual MDA Golf tournament in Charlotte for additional fundraising and support opportunities.

Since first teaming up with MDA in 2009, Circle K and its customers have raised more than $4.3 million dollars to help MDA provide the families it serves with critical resources and support to fulfill life goals.

In 2016, MDA pinup programs and golf events united tens of thousands of retail locations throughout the country to provide life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art care at dozens of MDA Care Centers in the Southeast. They also help send thousands of local kids to "the best week of the year" at MDA Summer Camps at no cost to their families.

To learn more about MDA and how to get involved, contact Executive Director, Amy Meyers at 705-567-2912 or ameyers@mdausa.org or visit mda.org.

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals -- and the families who love them -- from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.