Southern Alberta Consumers Meet With Barry Nykyforuk from BNA Solutions

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - BNA Solutions is a third year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Insolvency and Bankruptcy in the region of Southern Alberta. The company has been in business since 1997 and is Southern Alberta's leading Bankruptcy Trustee.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: As a small privately owned business competing against multinational companies, it means a lot to know we were voted best in our category. We pride ourselves on our level of personalized service to our clients.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: It will encourage us to continue doing our very best for each and everyone of our clients. We have worked very hard for our reputation over the past 20 years, and will continue to do so.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: We truly treat each of our clients with the respect they deserve. We don't judge or rush important decisions but take the time to explain the options and processes. Always here to listen.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: As an employee, I bought out the previous owner and believed in myself that I could make the company more successful based on hard work and reputation.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: We have just opened an Edmonton location and are in talks for another location.

GETTING TO KNOW BARRY NYKYFORUK

BUSINESS MOTTO... Treat people like you would want to be treated, and remember that bad things happen to good people.

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... Helping people everyday get their lives back.

BIGGEST SUCCESS... Turning an average business into a Consumer Choice Award winner three years in a row.

BIGGEST MISTAKE... Not buying the business earlier.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND...Trust

DAILY, I TRY TO... Make my clients feel that I am here to help; no matter how busy I am I try to make time for them.

DURING MY SPARE TIME I... LOL, I don't have much as I work long, long hours.

IN MY IPOD... A very eclectic selection of music. From old school rock to country, easy listening, and current pop.

