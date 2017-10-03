Southern Alberta Consumers Meet With Hamza Alaaridhy from Derek Brown's Academy of Driving

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Derek Brown's Academy of Driving is a first year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Driving School, in the region of Southern Alberta. The company has been in business since 1970 and is Southern Alberta's leader in Driver Education.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: What Does it Mean for Your Company to be Voted by Consumers as your City's Best?

A: It is a great honor winning this award. It is a pleasure being appreciated and recognized by the consumers. Winning this award, means that we have managed to achieve the dream we sought out by purchasing Derek Brown's. It goes to show that with a little bit of hard work and determination, we have not only have excelled but that we can only grow from this point.

Q: What is it About Your Company You Feel Sets You Apart From Your Competitors?

A: Our dedication to educating people the proper and safe way to drive. Our instructors are driven and passionate about educating future drivers. We want to make sure that all of our students are confident with driving on their own.

Q: How Will Winning This Award Affect The Work You Do Moving Forward?

A: Receiving this award will push us to constantly strive to maintain the high level of instruction. We want to continue to exceed and excel consumer's expectations of a driving school.

Q: What is the Biggest Risk You Have Ever Taken in Business?

A: I never looked at starting a business as a risk, but rather looked at it as a challenge. I came from humble beginnings as a blue-collar worker having the opportunity to own a driving school. I started off with only three cars and a team that shared the dream of expanding to where we are today.

Q: Businesswise, What is Your Next Big Step?

A: I want to expand by adding more programs and more classes of educations, by providing online classrooms as well as offering more classes of licensing education. As well as improving the programs that we currently offer to continue to inspire and educated Alberta's youth. I want to strive to influence the safe driving habits of future drivers.

GETTING TO KNOW HAMZA ALAARIDHY

BUSINESS MOTTO...I have many mottos that I follow, but the main one would have to be "For all your driving needs".

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... Helping new drivers attain a level of skills that enables them to drive confidently and safely on our city roads.

RECENTLY I LEARNED... Students all over Alberta can still inspire me and teach me new ways of looking at things.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND... Knowledge.

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS... That we are now one of the biggest and most recognized driving school in Alberta.

DURING MY SPARE TIME I LIKE TO... Spend time with my supportive family, as well as play soccer. I also love to travel and experience new places.

