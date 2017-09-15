Southern Alberta Consumers Meet With JAMES STRILCIC from JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning is a two-year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Air Conditioning & Heating, in the region of Southern Alberta. The company has been in business since 2004 and is Southern Alberta's leader in Air Conditioning & Heating Service and Repair.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: What Does it Mean for Your Company to be Voted by Consumers as your City's Best?

A: It means the world! We work very hard for every customer's trust, and to be voted by our customer's as the City's best in our industry is very gratifying.

Q: What is it About Your Company You Feel Sets You Apart From Your Competitors?

A: Customer Service & Quality! We work very hard to give our customer's a level higher of service & craftsmanship.

Q: How Will Winning This Award Affect the Work You Do Moving Forward?

A: It gives the whole team more confidence and a sense of pride in what they do day to day, Also knowing it's not going unnoticed will certainly push our team to keep striving to do better.

Q: What is the Biggest Risk You Have Ever Taken in Business?

A: Making the initial leap from being an employee to owner would be the biggest risk to date.

Q: Businesswise, What is Your Next Big Step?

A: We plan to move marketing services in house, and also looking at plans to build a new building to operate from in Calgary.

We launched our new website to help answer all those questions. Yes, it's finally live! And we're also accessible through social media. If you have a question, please ask. We'll try to get you an answer ASAP.

GETTING TO KNOW JAMES STRILCIC

MY BUSINESS MOTTO IS... "You can count on my company, because you can count on me."

WHAT I LIKE MOST IN MY JOB IS... Working with our leadership team and staff in general, I feel I enjoy being with them the most.

RECENTLY I LEARNED... The secret to life is "Simplicity"

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND... Trust!

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS... My Beautiful Children!

MY BIGGEST MISTAKE IS... Work/Family life balance.

DURING MY SPARE TIME I LIKE TOO... Spend time with my children doing anything!

IN MY IPOD YOU WILL FIND... Country music

