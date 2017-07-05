Southern Alberta's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Southern Alberta Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Southern Alberta.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:
AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
Cal-Alta Auto Glass Ltd.
Automobile Windshields
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.calaltaautoglass.ca
North: 403-291-7020
South: 403-252-5050
Calgary Coachworks
Autobody Shops
625 Goddard Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2K 6K1
www.calgarycoachworks.com
NORTH - 403-275-7000
SOUTH - 403-255-2100
Calgary Truck & Trailer Repair Inc.
Truck & Service Repair
4809 30 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2B 2S5
www.calgarytruckrepair.com
403-273-4444
Calgary United Cabs
Taxi Companies
#8 5660 10 Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 8W7
www.calgarycabs.ca
403-777-1111
Derek Brown's Academy of Driving
Driving School
236 1830 - 52 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2B 1N1
www.DerekBrowns.com
403-272-4246
Heninger Toyota
Automobile Dealer - Toyota
3640 Macleod Trail S
Calgary, AB T2G 2P9
www.heningertoyota.com
403-243-8000
Kramer Mazda
Automobile Dealer - Mazda
11888 Macleod Trail S
Calgary, AB T2J 7J2
www.kramermazda.com
403-259-0500
1-855-723-7090
Lube Town
Automobile Lubrication
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.lubetown.com
403-457-3500
Ninth Avenue Auto
Used Car Dealer
1234 9th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 0T1
www.9aa.ca
403-262-2226
Poorboy Tire Ltd.
Tire & Auto Services
5113 Hubalta Road SE
Calgary, AB T2B 1T5
www.poorboytire.com
403-273-7773
Southland Registrations Ltd.
Registry Services
106B - 9705 Horton Road SW
Calgary, AB T2V 2X5
www.southreg.ca
403-255-3653
1-877-626-7575
The Auto Protectors
Automobile Detailing
3905 Manchester Road SE
Calgary, AB T2G 4A1
www.theautoprotectors.com
403-243-7174
Village Honda
Auto Dealers - Honda
7663 110th Avenue NW
Calgary, AB T3R 1R8
www.villagehonda.com
403-239-3900
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Academy of Learning
School - Career & Business
10010 - 100 Street
Calgary, AB T5J ON3
www.academyoflearning.ab.ca
403-569-8973
ASAP Signs
Signs
#12, 1115-48th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 2A7
www.asapsigns.ca
403-287-7446
Atcom
Telecommunications
7023 5 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2G2
www.atcomsystems.ca
403-212-5276
Barclay Street Real Estate Ltd.
Commercial Real Estate
Suite 200, 407 - 8 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1E5
www.barclaystreet.com
403-290-0178
1-877-867-6334
BNA Solutions
Insolvency and Bankruptcy
#150, 703 - 64 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2C3
www.bnasolutions.ca
403-232-6220
1-888-232-6220
Blue Ocean Interactive Marketing Inc.
Web Design
1732 - 11 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T3C 0N4
www.blueoceaninteractive.com
403-455-1648
1-888-595-9932
Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.
Customs Brokers
Unite 10B, 1323 44 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6L5
www.ccb.ab.ca
403-269-4393
Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Limited
Corporate Meeting Facilities
Box 1060, Station M
Calgary, AB T2P 2K8
www.calgarystampede.com/venues
403-261-0531
1-800-661-1260
Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc.
Paralegal Services
204 - 4014 Macleod Trail SE
Calgary, AB T2G 2R7
www.canadianlegal.org
403-229-2774
Canadian Linen & Uniform Service Co.
Uniform Supplier
4525 Manilla Road SE
Calgary, AB T2G 4B6
www.canadianlinen.com
403-775-5900
Doherty & Bryant Financial Strategists
Financial Planners
#200, 200 Barclay Parade SW
Calgary, AB T2P 4R5
www.dohertybryant.com
403-475-0900
Fatali Investigations Corp.
Investigators
873 - 85 Street SW # 96108 West Springs
Calgary, AB T3H 0L3
www.fataliinvestigations.com
403-401-8640
Integrated Sustainability
Environmental Consultant
600 - 540 5 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 0M2
www.integratedsustainability.ca
587-352-5867
Resolve Legal Group
Lawyer - Family Law
440 318 11 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2
www.Resolvelegalgroup.com
403-229-2365
1-866-RESOLVE
Shajani LLP CPA
Accountants - Small Business
1721 10th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T3C 0K1
www.shajani.ca
403-209-1190
The Coffee Connection
Coffee Services and Breakroom Provisions
#3, 401 33rd Street NE
Calgary, AB T2A 1X5
www.thecoffeeconnection.ca
403-269-5977
Time To Shine Cleaning Services Inc.
Janitorial Services
30 Cranbrook Villas SE
Calgary, AB T3M 1Z3
www.calgarycleaning.com
403-827-3706
Toole Peet Insurance
Insurance Agents & Brokers
1135 17 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2T 0B6
www.toolepeet.com
403-245-1177
1-888-838-6653
United Alarm
Alarm Systems
200, 3515 - 32nd Street NE
Calgary, AB T1Y 5Y9
www.unitedalarm.ca
403-261-8838
Yanko & Popovic
Personal Injury
301 - 300 Manning Road NE
Calgary, AB T2E 8K4
www.yanko.ca
403-262-0262
CONSTRUCTION
Alberta Dampproofing & Waterproofing Ltd.
Water Proofing & Foundations
4552 14 Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6T7
www.albertadampproofing.com
403-250-9737
Artistic Stairs Ltd.
Stairs
3504 80 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1J3
www.artisticstairs.com
403-279-5898
A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring (1985) Ltd.
Concrete Breaking, Coring & Cutting
4949 Hubalta Road SE
Calgary, AB T2B 1T5
www.a-1concrete.com
403-273-7500
Bugle Forklift Sales & Rentals Ltd.
Forklifts
105, 4919 - 72 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 3H3
www.bugleforklift.com
403-243-4152
Caldek Sundeck Systems Inc.
Decks & Patios
Bay #1 - 4709 14 Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6S4
www.caldek.com
403-250-9573
Calgary Bathworks
Bathroom Renovations
Calgary Bathworks
Email: calgarybathworks@shaw.ca
www.calgarybathworks.ca
403-452-5205
Calgary Contract Upholstery Ltd.
Construction - Upholstery
337 41 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 2N4
www.contractupholstery.ca
403-277-8877
Calgary Crane Services Ltd.
Cranes
Bay #1 - 285059 Frontier Road
Rockyview County, AB T1X 0R4
www.calgarycraneandrigging.ca
403-204-8998
Calgary Warehouse Equipment Ltd.
Shelving
5 3815 - 61 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1V5
www.calgarywarehouseequipment.com
403-236-8133
Classic Kitchens & Cabinets
Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer & Designer
1122 - 40th Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
www.classic-kitchens.ca
403-250-9470
Calibre Coatings Ltd.
Painting Contractors - Commercial
6224 - 29 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1W3
www.calibrecoatings.ca
403-287-7728
Carpet Superstores
Carpet & Rug Dealer
Bay 6, 1825 - 32nd Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 7C8
www.carpetsuperstorescalgary.ca
403-290-0006
Chinook Landscaping And Design
Landscape Contractors
www.landscapingcalgary.org
403-452-8552
Delta Construction and Siding Ltd.
Siding
39 Skyline Crescent NE
Calgary, AB T2K 5X2
www.deltasiding.ca
403-241-9838
Economy Paving
Paving Contractor
7419 40th Street NE
Calgary, AB T3J 4H2
www.economypaving.ca
403-278-7727
Executive Millwork Incorporated
Millwork - Commercial Cabinetry
1212 - 38 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6N2
www.ExecutiveMillwork.com
403-291-0400
Genesis Building Corporation
Construction Consulting and Managers
#7, 141 Commercial Drive SW
Calgary, AB T3Z 2Z7
www.genbuild.com
403-809-8674
Homes by Avi
Home Builder
245 Forge Road SE
Calgary, AB T2E 7P5
www.homebyavi.com
403-536-7000
James Electric Motor Services Ltd.
Electric Material and Motor Supplier
4020 - 8th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2G 3A7
www.jameselectric.ca
403-252-5477
1-800-456-3027
JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning
Air Conditioning & Heating
#124 - 2331 50th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2B 0N1
www.jpsfurnace.ca
403-510-1204
LD&A (Lynn Donaldson & Associates)
Interior Designer & Decorator
6503 Elbow Drive SW
Calgary, AB T2V 1J7
www.lynndonaldson.ca
403-263-6296
Mr. Fireplace
Fireplace Sales & Service
5410 17 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2A 0W1
www.mrfireplace.com
403-272-9845
1-800-663-6574
OPUS Corporation
Contractor (Non-Residential)
#500 - 5119 Elbow Drive SW
Calgary, AB T2V 1H2
www.opuscorp.ca
403-209-5555
Pacific Stone Fabrication Inc.
Countertops
10510 46 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1G1
www.pacificstone.ca
403-238-1100
Prestige Railings & Stairs Ltd.
Railing Contractor
2777 Hopewell Place NE
Calgary, AB T1Y 7J7
www.prestigerailings.com
403-250-1020
1-800-382-8502
Sunik Roofing
Roofing Contractors
8223 - 31st Street SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1H9
www.sunik.com
403-280-2803
Trademark Renovations Ltd.
Home Renovators
www.trademarkrenovations.com
403-277-5600
UltraLite Doors
Garage Door Dealers
7307 - 40th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2C 9K4
www.ultralitedoors.ca
403-280-2000
YYC Closets & Glass
Closet Organizers
1 - 6304 Burbank Road SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2C2
www.yycglass.com
403-235-2005
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Apex Massage Therapy Ltd.
Massage Therapy
2012 12th Avenue NW
Calgary, AB T2N 1J7
www.apexmassage.com
403-270-7788
B&P Cycle & Sports
Bicycle Sales & Services
1717 52 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2A 1V1
www.bpcycle.com
403-272-7141
Calgary North Veterinary Hospital
Veterinarians
4204 4 Street NW
Calgary, AB T2K 1A2
www.vcacanada.com/calgarynorth
403-277-0135
Dr. Kristina Zakhary
Cosmetic Procedures
2303 - 4th Street SW - Suite 803
Calgary, AB T25 2S7
www.facialcosmeticsurgery.ca
403-450-3759
EFW Radiology
Diagnostic Imaging Clinics
#310, 215 16th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2E 7P5
www.efwrad.com
403-541-1200
Eyedeology
Optometrist/Optician
245 520 3rd Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 0R3
www.eyedeology.ca
587-353-5061
HRS of Calgary Inc.
Hair Restoration
1632 14 Avenue NW
Calgary, AB T2N 1M7
www.hrscalgary.com
403-212-0022
Laser and Skin Care MedSpa/Dr. Maureen Bakken
Dermatology Clinics
Davenport Centre, 80 Donlevy Avenue
Red Deer, AB T4R 2Y8
www.laserskincaremedspa.ca
403-347-8050
Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
734 7th Avenue SW, Suite 900
Calgary, AB T2P 3P8
www.lasikmd.com
403-444-4444
1-866-961-2020
Lions Park Denture Clinic
Denturists
1521 - 19 Street NW
Calgary, AB T2N 2K2
www.lionsparkdentures.ca
403-284-1803
Marlborough Dental Centre
Dentists
1141 3800 Memorial Drive NE
Calgary, AB T2A 2K2
www.marlboroughdentalcentre.com
403-248-2066
The Hearing Loss Clinic
Hearing Services
With Multiple Location To Serve You Better
www.hearingloss.ca
403-288-0882
Titan Health & Safety Ltd.
First Aid, CPR & Safety Training
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.titanhealth.ca
403-452-7727
Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa
Day Spa
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.totallyrefreshedsteamandspa.com
403-314-1933
International Fitness Holdings AKA World Health
Health and Fitness Club
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.Calgary.worldhealth.ca
403-239-4048
HOME
4 Star Electric
Electrical Contractor
#130, 32 Westwinds Crescent NE
Calgary, AB T3J 5L3
www.4starelectric.com
403-248-0037
A Maid For A Day
Maid Service
1 - 2104 Kensington Road NW
Calgary, AB T2N 3R7
www.amaidforaday.ca
403-283-2500
Adair Tree Care Ltd.
Tree Services
2323B 24 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 8M2
www.adairtreecare.com
403-686-6030
Alberta Carpet Cleaning
Carpet & Rug Cleaning
3343 - 44th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2B 3K6
www.albertacarpetcleaningcalgary.ca
403-299-0299
Alberta Furnace Cleaning
Duct & Furnace Cleaning
3344 - 44th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2B 3K6
www.albertafurnacecleaningcalgary.ca
403-299-0299
Bath Fitter
Bathtub Refinishing and Reglazing
11 711-48 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 4X2
www.bathfitter.ca
403-720-3484
Bignold Property Services
Painting Contractors - Residential
1112 Olympic Way SE
Calgary, AB T2G 2V4
www.bignold.com
403-999-9883
Bowest Appliance Inc.
Home Appliance Sales & Service
Bay 25, 3900 106 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 5B6
www.bowestappliances.ca
403-286-0900
Cartwright Lighting
Lighting Showroom
7301 - 11 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2S1
www.cartwrightlighting.ca
403-270-8508
1-800-220-9868
Crossroads Furniture Mart Ltd.
Furniture Retailer
2222 16th Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 1L5
www.crossroadfurniture.ca
403-250-6660
Invisible Windows Inc.
Window Cleaning
104 145 Point Drive NW
Calgary, AB T3B 4W1
www.invisiblewindows.ca
403-265-9290
Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Calgary
Drainage & Sewer Services
6939 Farrell Road SE
Calgary, AB T2H 0T3
www.mrrooter.ca/calgary
403-640-7789
Pete The Plumber
Plumbing Contractor
#14 4550 112 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 2K2
www.petetheplumber.com
403-257-1766
Mobile Storage of Calgary "PODS"
Mobile Storage
109 - 5555 69th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 4Y7
www.pods.com
403-723-2240
1-800-776-7637
Raintech Irrigation Ltd.
Irrigation Systems
131, 11055 - 50 Street E
Calgary, AB T2C 3E5
www.raintech.ca
403-279-5678
REMAX Calgary Group Advertising Committee
Real Estate
115 - 8820 Blackfoot Trail SE
Calgary, AB T2J 3J1
www.remax-first-calgaryab.com
403-813-6874
Tile and Stone Source
Porcelain & Ceramic Tiles
6204 - 6A Street SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2B7
www.tilestonesource.com
403-252-8868
Western Windows Alberta Inc.
Window & Doors
4858 - 50 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T3J 4L8
www.westernwindows.com
403-291-3035
1-888-778-8868
LIFESTYLE
Airline Ticket Centre
Travel Agencies
916 - 16th Avenue NW
Calgary, AB T3K 0B7
www.airlineticketcentre.ca
403-289-6656
Atlas Pizza & Sports Bar
Restaurant - Sports Bar & Lounge
6060 Memorial Drive NE
Calgary, AB T2A 5Z5
www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com
403-248-3344
Bon Ton Meat Market Ltd.
Meat Market/Deli
28 Crowfoot Circle NW
Calgary, AB T3G 2T3
www.bontonmeatmarket.com
403-282-3132
Calgary Jewellery Ltd.
Jeweller
1201 - 17 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2T 0C1
www.calgaryjewellery.com
403-245-3131
1-866-245-3131
China Rose Restaurant
Restaurants - Chinese
228 - 28th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2A 6J9
www.chinarose.ca
403-248-2711
Corps of Commissionaires Southern Alberta
Security Guard Services
1107 53 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6X9
www.cccsab.ca
403-244-4664
1-877-322-6777
Cristy's Roast Chicken
Restaurant - Bar-B-Q Chicken
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.cristyschicken.com
403-250-2828
ExecSuite
Suite Hotel
702 3rd Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 3B4
www.execsuite.ca
403-294-5800
MathPro Learning Centre
Tutoring
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.mathpro.ca
403-284-3111
McInnis & Halloway Funeral Home
Funeral Services
5008 Elbow Drive SW
Calgary, AB T2S 2L5
www.mhfh.com
403-243-8200
Money Mentors
Counselling Services
150, 1200 - 59 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2M4
www.moneymentors.ca
1-888-294-0076
Nick's Steakhouse & Pizza
Restaurant - Local Steakhouse
2430 Crowchild Trail N
Calgary, AB T2M 4N5
www.nickscalgary.com
403-282-9278
Paradise Bay
Hot Tubs & Patio
7180 12th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2Y4
www.goparadisebay.com
403-640-4011
Perry Thompson Photography
Photographers
www.perphoto.com
403-243-5643
Pho Huong Viet
Vietnamese Restauarant
SOUTHWEST - 3855 17 Avenue SW
403-686-3799
NORTHWEST - #145, 1829 Ranchlands Blvd. NW
403-239-3388
www.phohuongviet.com
Pisces Exotica Pet Emporium Ltd.
Pet Centre
4921 Skyline Way NE
Calgary, AB T2E 4G5
www.piscespets.com
403-274-3314
Pointts The Traffic Ticket Specialits
Traffic Ticket Defense
705 - 6 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 0T9
www.pointts.com
403-262-1455
Premiere Dance Academy
Dance School
#19 - 5720 Silver Springs Boulevard NW
Calgary, AB T3B 4N7
www.premieredance.com
403-286-8561
Red Rose Florist
Florists
2004 Centre Street N
Calgary, AB T2E 2T1
www.redroseflorist.com
403-276-1184
1-800-661-1568
Silver Dragon Restaurant
Restaurant - Fine Chinese Cuisine
106 - 3rd Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 0B6
www.silverdragoncalgary.com
403-264-5326
Sit Happens! ® Companion Dog Training
Pet Training
#4, 2180 Pegasus Way NE
Calgary, AB T2E 8M5
www.sithappens.org
403-295-6337
THAÏ EXPRESS
Restaurant - Thai
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
514-336-8885
1-866-891-6633
www.thaiexpress.ca
The Seoul Korean BBQ Restaurant
Restaurant - Korean
4336 Macleod Trail SW
Calgary, Alberta T2G 0A4
www.seoulbbqrestaurant.ca
403-243-7970
The Worx Salon
Hair Salon/Red Deer
3615 50th Avenue
Red Deer, AB T4N 3Y5
www.theworxsalon.ca
403-352-7900
Tuxedo Source for Sports
Sporting Goods Stores - Local
2520 Centre Street N
Calgary, AB T2E 2V2
www.sourceforsports.com
403-277-2872
Wild Rose Brewery
Microbreweries/Malt Beverage
5505 72nd Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 3C4
www.wildrosebrewery.com
403-720-2733
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.