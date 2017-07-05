Southern Alberta's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Southern Alberta Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Southern Alberta.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

Cal-Alta Auto Glass Ltd.

Automobile Windshields

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.calaltaautoglass.ca

North: 403-291-7020

South: 403-252-5050

Calgary Coachworks

Autobody Shops

625 Goddard Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T2K 6K1

www.calgarycoachworks.com

NORTH - 403-275-7000

SOUTH - 403-255-2100

Calgary Truck & Trailer Repair Inc.

Truck & Service Repair

4809 30 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2B 2S5

www.calgarytruckrepair.com

403-273-4444

Calgary United Cabs

Taxi Companies

#8 5660 10 Street NE

Calgary, AB T2E 8W7

www.calgarycabs.ca

403-777-1111

Derek Brown's Academy of Driving

Driving School

236 1830 - 52 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2B 1N1

www.DerekBrowns.com

403-272-4246

Heninger Toyota

Automobile Dealer - Toyota

3640 Macleod Trail S

Calgary, AB T2G 2P9

www.heningertoyota.com

403-243-8000

Kramer Mazda

Automobile Dealer - Mazda

11888 Macleod Trail S

Calgary, AB T2J 7J2

www.kramermazda.com

403-259-0500

1-855-723-7090

Lube Town

Automobile Lubrication

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.lubetown.com

403-457-3500

Ninth Avenue Auto

Used Car Dealer

1234 9th Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 0T1

www.9aa.ca

403-262-2226

Poorboy Tire Ltd.

Tire & Auto Services

5113 Hubalta Road SE

Calgary, AB T2B 1T5

www.poorboytire.com

403-273-7773

Southland Registrations Ltd.

Registry Services

106B - 9705 Horton Road SW

Calgary, AB T2V 2X5

www.southreg.ca

403-255-3653

1-877-626-7575

The Auto Protectors

Automobile Detailing

3905 Manchester Road SE

Calgary, AB T2G 4A1

www.theautoprotectors.com

403-243-7174

Village Honda

Auto Dealers - Honda

7663 110th Avenue NW

Calgary, AB T3R 1R8

www.villagehonda.com

403-239-3900

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Academy of Learning

School - Career & Business

10010 - 100 Street

Calgary, AB T5J ON3

www.academyoflearning.ab.ca

403-569-8973

ASAP Signs

Signs

#12, 1115-48th Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 2A7

www.asapsigns.ca

403-287-7446

Atcom

Telecommunications

7023 5 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2G2

www.atcomsystems.ca

403-212-5276

Barclay Street Real Estate Ltd.

Commercial Real Estate

Suite 200, 407 - 8 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1E5

www.barclaystreet.com

403-290-0178

1-877-867-6334

BNA Solutions

Insolvency and Bankruptcy

#150, 703 - 64 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2C3

www.bnasolutions.ca

403-232-6220

1-888-232-6220

Blue Ocean Interactive Marketing Inc.

Web Design

1732 - 11 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T3C 0N4

www.blueoceaninteractive.com

403-455-1648

1-888-595-9932

Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.

Customs Brokers

Unite 10B, 1323 44 Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T2E 6L5

www.ccb.ab.ca

403-269-4393

Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Limited

Corporate Meeting Facilities

Box 1060, Station M

Calgary, AB T2P 2K8

www.calgarystampede.com/venues

403-261-0531

1-800-661-1260

Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc.

Paralegal Services

204 - 4014 Macleod Trail SE

Calgary, AB T2G 2R7

www.canadianlegal.org

403-229-2774

Canadian Linen & Uniform Service Co.

Uniform Supplier

4525 Manilla Road SE

Calgary, AB T2G 4B6

www.canadianlinen.com

403-775-5900

Doherty & Bryant Financial Strategists

Financial Planners

#200, 200 Barclay Parade SW

Calgary, AB T2P 4R5

www.dohertybryant.com

403-475-0900

Fatali Investigations Corp.

Investigators

873 - 85 Street SW # 96108 West Springs

Calgary, AB T3H 0L3

www.fataliinvestigations.com

403-401-8640

Integrated Sustainability

Environmental Consultant

600 - 540 5 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0M2

www.integratedsustainability.ca

587-352-5867

Resolve Legal Group

Lawyer - Family Law

440 318 11 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2

www.Resolvelegalgroup.com

403-229-2365

1-866-RESOLVE

Shajani LLP CPA

Accountants - Small Business

1721 10th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T3C 0K1

www.shajani.ca

403-209-1190

The Coffee Connection

Coffee Services and Breakroom Provisions

#3, 401 33rd Street NE

Calgary, AB T2A 1X5

www.thecoffeeconnection.ca

403-269-5977

Time To Shine Cleaning Services Inc.

Janitorial Services

30 Cranbrook Villas SE

Calgary, AB T3M 1Z3

www.calgarycleaning.com

403-827-3706

Toole Peet Insurance

Insurance Agents & Brokers

1135 17 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2T 0B6

www.toolepeet.com

403-245-1177

1-888-838-6653

United Alarm

Alarm Systems

200, 3515 - 32nd Street NE

Calgary, AB T1Y 5Y9

www.unitedalarm.ca

403-261-8838

Yanko & Popovic

Personal Injury

301 - 300 Manning Road NE

Calgary, AB T2E 8K4

www.yanko.ca

403-262-0262

CONSTRUCTION

Alberta Dampproofing & Waterproofing Ltd.

Water Proofing & Foundations

4552 14 Street NE

Calgary, AB T2E 6T7

www.albertadampproofing.com

403-250-9737

Artistic Stairs Ltd.

Stairs

3504 80 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2C 1J3

www.artisticstairs.com

403-279-5898

A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring (1985) Ltd.

Concrete Breaking, Coring & Cutting

4949 Hubalta Road SE

Calgary, AB T2B 1T5

www.a-1concrete.com

403-273-7500

Bugle Forklift Sales & Rentals Ltd.

Forklifts

105, 4919 - 72 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2C 3H3

www.bugleforklift.com

403-243-4152

Caldek Sundeck Systems Inc.

Decks & Patios

Bay #1 - 4709 14 Street NE

Calgary, AB T2E 6S4

www.caldek.com

403-250-9573

Calgary Bathworks

Bathroom Renovations

Calgary Bathworks

Email: calgarybathworks@shaw.ca

www.calgarybathworks.ca

403-452-5205

Calgary Contract Upholstery Ltd.

Construction - Upholstery

337 41 Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T2E 2N4

www.contractupholstery.ca

403-277-8877

Calgary Crane Services Ltd.

Cranes

Bay #1 - 285059 Frontier Road

Rockyview County, AB T1X 0R4

www.calgarycraneandrigging.ca

403-204-8998

Calgary Warehouse Equipment Ltd.

Shelving

5 3815 - 61 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2C 1V5

www.calgarywarehouseequipment.com

403-236-8133

Classic Kitchens & Cabinets

Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer & Designer

1122 - 40th Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

www.classic-kitchens.ca

403-250-9470

Calibre Coatings Ltd.

Painting Contractors - Commercial

6224 - 29 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2C 1W3

www.calibrecoatings.ca

403-287-7728

Carpet Superstores

Carpet & Rug Dealer

Bay 6, 1825 - 32nd Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T2E 7C8

www.carpetsuperstorescalgary.ca

403-290-0006

Chinook Landscaping And Design

Landscape Contractors

www.landscapingcalgary.org

403-452-8552

Delta Construction and Siding Ltd.

Siding

39 Skyline Crescent NE

Calgary, AB T2K 5X2

www.deltasiding.ca

403-241-9838

Economy Paving

Paving Contractor

7419 40th Street NE

Calgary, AB T3J 4H2

www.economypaving.ca

403-278-7727

Executive Millwork Incorporated

Millwork - Commercial Cabinetry

1212 - 38 Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T2E 6N2

www.ExecutiveMillwork.com

403-291-0400

Genesis Building Corporation

Construction Consulting and Managers

#7, 141 Commercial Drive SW

Calgary, AB T3Z 2Z7

www.genbuild.com

403-809-8674

Homes by Avi

Home Builder

245 Forge Road SE

Calgary, AB T2E 7P5

www.homebyavi.com

403-536-7000

James Electric Motor Services Ltd.

Electric Material and Motor Supplier

4020 - 8th Street SE

Calgary, AB T2G 3A7

www.jameselectric.ca

403-252-5477

1-800-456-3027

JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning

Air Conditioning & Heating

#124 - 2331 50th Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2B 0N1

www.jpsfurnace.ca

403-510-1204

LD&A (Lynn Donaldson & Associates)

Interior Designer & Decorator

6503 Elbow Drive SW

Calgary, AB T2V 1J7

www.lynndonaldson.ca

403-263-6296

Mr. Fireplace

Fireplace Sales & Service

5410 17 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2A 0W1

www.mrfireplace.com

403-272-9845

1-800-663-6574

OPUS Corporation

Contractor (Non-Residential)

#500 - 5119 Elbow Drive SW

Calgary, AB T2V 1H2

www.opuscorp.ca

403-209-5555

Pacific Stone Fabrication Inc.

Countertops

10510 46 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2C 1G1

www.pacificstone.ca

403-238-1100

Prestige Railings & Stairs Ltd.

Railing Contractor

2777 Hopewell Place NE

Calgary, AB T1Y 7J7

www.prestigerailings.com

403-250-1020

1-800-382-8502

Sunik Roofing

Roofing Contractors

8223 - 31st Street SE

Calgary, AB T2C 1H9

www.sunik.com

403-280-2803

Trademark Renovations Ltd.

Home Renovators

www.trademarkrenovations.com

403-277-5600

UltraLite Doors

Garage Door Dealers

7307 - 40th Street SE

Calgary, AB T2C 9K4

www.ultralitedoors.ca

403-280-2000

YYC Closets & Glass

Closet Organizers

1 - 6304 Burbank Road SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2C2

www.yycglass.com

403-235-2005

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Apex Massage Therapy Ltd.

Massage Therapy

2012 12th Avenue NW

Calgary, AB T2N 1J7

www.apexmassage.com

403-270-7788

B&P Cycle & Sports

Bicycle Sales & Services

1717 52 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2A 1V1

www.bpcycle.com

403-272-7141

Calgary North Veterinary Hospital

Veterinarians

4204 4 Street NW

Calgary, AB T2K 1A2

www.vcacanada.com/calgarynorth

403-277-0135

Dr. Kristina Zakhary

Cosmetic Procedures

2303 - 4th Street SW - Suite 803

Calgary, AB T25 2S7

www.facialcosmeticsurgery.ca

403-450-3759

EFW Radiology

Diagnostic Imaging Clinics

#310, 215 16th Street SE

Calgary, AB T2E 7P5

www.efwrad.com

403-541-1200

Eyedeology

Optometrist/Optician

245 520 3rd Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0R3

www.eyedeology.ca

587-353-5061

HRS of Calgary Inc.

Hair Restoration

1632 14 Avenue NW

Calgary, AB T2N 1M7

www.hrscalgary.com

403-212-0022

Laser and Skin Care MedSpa/Dr. Maureen Bakken

Dermatology Clinics

Davenport Centre, 80 Donlevy Avenue

Red Deer, AB T4R 2Y8

www.laserskincaremedspa.ca

403-347-8050

Lasik MD

Laser Vision Correction

734 7th Avenue SW, Suite 900

Calgary, AB T2P 3P8

www.lasikmd.com

403-444-4444

1-866-961-2020

Lions Park Denture Clinic

Denturists

1521 - 19 Street NW

Calgary, AB T2N 2K2

www.lionsparkdentures.ca

403-284-1803

Marlborough Dental Centre

Dentists

1141 3800 Memorial Drive NE

Calgary, AB T2A 2K2

www.marlboroughdentalcentre.com

403-248-2066

The Hearing Loss Clinic

Hearing Services

With Multiple Location To Serve You Better

www.hearingloss.ca

403-288-0882

Titan Health & Safety Ltd.

First Aid, CPR & Safety Training

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.titanhealth.ca

403-452-7727

Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa

Day Spa

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.totallyrefreshedsteamandspa.com

403-314-1933

International Fitness Holdings AKA World Health

Health and Fitness Club

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.Calgary.worldhealth.ca

403-239-4048

HOME

4 Star Electric

Electrical Contractor

#130, 32 Westwinds Crescent NE

Calgary, AB T3J 5L3

www.4starelectric.com

403-248-0037

A Maid For A Day

Maid Service

1 - 2104 Kensington Road NW

Calgary, AB T2N 3R7

www.amaidforaday.ca

403-283-2500

Adair Tree Care Ltd.

Tree Services

2323B 24 Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T2E 8M2

www.adairtreecare.com

403-686-6030

Alberta Carpet Cleaning

Carpet & Rug Cleaning

3343 - 44th Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2B 3K6

www.albertacarpetcleaningcalgary.ca

403-299-0299

Alberta Furnace Cleaning

Duct & Furnace Cleaning

3344 - 44th Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2B 3K6

www.albertafurnacecleaningcalgary.ca

403-299-0299

Bath Fitter

Bathtub Refinishing and Reglazing

11 711-48 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 4X2

www.bathfitter.ca

403-720-3484

Bignold Property Services

Painting Contractors - Residential

1112 Olympic Way SE

Calgary, AB T2G 2V4

www.bignold.com

403-999-9883

Bowest Appliance Inc.

Home Appliance Sales & Service

Bay 25, 3900 106 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2C 5B6

www.bowestappliances.ca

403-286-0900

Cartwright Lighting

Lighting Showroom

7301 - 11 Street SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2S1

www.cartwrightlighting.ca

403-270-8508

1-800-220-9868

Crossroads Furniture Mart Ltd.

Furniture Retailer

2222 16th Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T2E 1L5

www.crossroadfurniture.ca

403-250-6660

Invisible Windows Inc.

Window Cleaning

104 145 Point Drive NW

Calgary, AB T3B 4W1

www.invisiblewindows.ca

403-265-9290

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Calgary

Drainage & Sewer Services

6939 Farrell Road SE

Calgary, AB T2H 0T3

www.mrrooter.ca/calgary

403-640-7789

Pete The Plumber

Plumbing Contractor

#14 4550 112 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2C 2K2

www.petetheplumber.com

403-257-1766

Mobile Storage of Calgary "PODS"

Mobile Storage

109 - 5555 69th Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2C 4Y7

www.pods.com

403-723-2240

1-800-776-7637

Raintech Irrigation Ltd.

Irrigation Systems

131, 11055 - 50 Street E

Calgary, AB T2C 3E5

www.raintech.ca

403-279-5678

REMAX Calgary Group Advertising Committee

Real Estate

115 - 8820 Blackfoot Trail SE

Calgary, AB T2J 3J1

www.remax-first-calgaryab.com

403-813-6874

Tile and Stone Source

Porcelain & Ceramic Tiles

6204 - 6A Street SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2B7

www.tilestonesource.com

403-252-8868

Western Windows Alberta Inc.

Window & Doors

4858 - 50 Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T3J 4L8

www.westernwindows.com

403-291-3035

1-888-778-8868

LIFESTYLE

Airline Ticket Centre

Travel Agencies

916 - 16th Avenue NW

Calgary, AB T3K 0B7

www.airlineticketcentre.ca

403-289-6656

Atlas Pizza & Sports Bar

Restaurant - Sports Bar & Lounge

6060 Memorial Drive NE

Calgary, AB T2A 5Z5

www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com

403-248-3344

Bon Ton Meat Market Ltd.

Meat Market/Deli

28 Crowfoot Circle NW

Calgary, AB T3G 2T3

www.bontonmeatmarket.com

403-282-3132

Calgary Jewellery Ltd.

Jeweller

1201 - 17 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2T 0C1

www.calgaryjewellery.com

403-245-3131

1-866-245-3131

China Rose Restaurant

Restaurants - Chinese

228 - 28th Street SE

Calgary, AB T2A 6J9

www.chinarose.ca

403-248-2711

Corps of Commissionaires Southern Alberta

Security Guard Services

1107 53 Avenue NE

Calgary, AB T2E 6X9

www.cccsab.ca

403-244-4664

1-877-322-6777

Cristy's Roast Chicken

Restaurant - Bar-B-Q Chicken

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.cristyschicken.com

403-250-2828

ExecSuite

Suite Hotel

702 3rd Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 3B4

www.execsuite.ca

403-294-5800

MathPro Learning Centre

Tutoring

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.mathpro.ca

403-284-3111

McInnis & Halloway Funeral Home

Funeral Services

5008 Elbow Drive SW

Calgary, AB T2S 2L5

www.mhfh.com

403-243-8200

Money Mentors

Counselling Services

150, 1200 - 59 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2M4

www.moneymentors.ca

1-888-294-0076

Nick's Steakhouse & Pizza

Restaurant - Local Steakhouse

2430 Crowchild Trail N

Calgary, AB T2M 4N5

www.nickscalgary.com

403-282-9278

Paradise Bay

Hot Tubs & Patio

7180 12th Street SE

Calgary, AB T2H 2Y4

www.goparadisebay.com

403-640-4011

Perry Thompson Photography

Photographers

www.perphoto.com

403-243-5643

Pho Huong Viet

Vietnamese Restauarant

SOUTHWEST - 3855 17 Avenue SW

403-686-3799

NORTHWEST - #145, 1829 Ranchlands Blvd. NW

403-239-3388

www.phohuongviet.com

Pisces Exotica Pet Emporium Ltd.

Pet Centre

4921 Skyline Way NE

Calgary, AB T2E 4G5

www.piscespets.com

403-274-3314

Pointts The Traffic Ticket Specialits

Traffic Ticket Defense

705 - 6 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0T9

www.pointts.com

403-262-1455

Premiere Dance Academy

Dance School

#19 - 5720 Silver Springs Boulevard NW

Calgary, AB T3B 4N7

www.premieredance.com

403-286-8561

Red Rose Florist

Florists

2004 Centre Street N

Calgary, AB T2E 2T1

www.redroseflorist.com

403-276-1184

1-800-661-1568

Silver Dragon Restaurant

Restaurant - Fine Chinese Cuisine

106 - 3rd Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 0B6

www.silverdragoncalgary.com

403-264-5326

Sit Happens! ® Companion Dog Training

Pet Training

#4, 2180 Pegasus Way NE

Calgary, AB T2E 8M5

www.sithappens.org

403-295-6337

THAÏ EXPRESS

Restaurant - Thai

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

514-336-8885

1-866-891-6633

www.thaiexpress.ca

The Seoul Korean BBQ Restaurant

Restaurant - Korean

4336 Macleod Trail SW

Calgary, Alberta T2G 0A4

www.seoulbbqrestaurant.ca

403-243-7970

The Worx Salon

Hair Salon/Red Deer

3615 50th Avenue

Red Deer, AB T4N 3Y5

www.theworxsalon.ca

403-352-7900

Tuxedo Source for Sports

Sporting Goods Stores - Local

2520 Centre Street N

Calgary, AB T2E 2V2

www.sourceforsports.com

403-277-2872

Wild Rose Brewery

Microbreweries/Malt Beverage

5505 72nd Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2C 3C4

www.wildrosebrewery.com

403-720-2733

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.