July 05, 2017 12:00 ET

Southern Alberta's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Southern Alberta Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Southern Alberta.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

Cal-Alta Auto Glass Ltd.
Automobile Windshields
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.calaltaautoglass.ca
North: 403-291-7020
South: 403-252-5050

Calgary Coachworks
Autobody Shops
625 Goddard Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2K 6K1
www.calgarycoachworks.com
NORTH - 403-275-7000
SOUTH - 403-255-2100

Calgary Truck & Trailer Repair Inc.
Truck & Service Repair
4809 30 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2B 2S5
www.calgarytruckrepair.com
403-273-4444

Calgary United Cabs
Taxi Companies
#8 5660 10 Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 8W7
www.calgarycabs.ca
403-777-1111

Derek Brown's Academy of Driving
Driving School
236 1830 - 52 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2B 1N1
www.DerekBrowns.com
403-272-4246

Heninger Toyota
Automobile Dealer - Toyota
3640 Macleod Trail S
Calgary, AB T2G 2P9
www.heningertoyota.com
403-243-8000

Kramer Mazda
Automobile Dealer - Mazda
11888 Macleod Trail S
Calgary, AB T2J 7J2
www.kramermazda.com
403-259-0500
1-855-723-7090

Lube Town
Automobile Lubrication
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.lubetown.com
403-457-3500

Ninth Avenue Auto
Used Car Dealer
1234 9th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 0T1
www.9aa.ca
403-262-2226

Poorboy Tire Ltd.
Tire & Auto Services
5113 Hubalta Road SE
Calgary, AB T2B 1T5
www.poorboytire.com
403-273-7773

Southland Registrations Ltd.
Registry Services
106B - 9705 Horton Road SW
Calgary, AB T2V 2X5
www.southreg.ca
403-255-3653
1-877-626-7575

The Auto Protectors
Automobile Detailing
3905 Manchester Road SE
Calgary, AB T2G 4A1
www.theautoprotectors.com
403-243-7174

Village Honda
Auto Dealers - Honda
7663 110th Avenue NW
Calgary, AB T3R 1R8
www.villagehonda.com
403-239-3900

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Academy of Learning
School - Career & Business
10010 - 100 Street
Calgary, AB T5J ON3
www.academyoflearning.ab.ca
403-569-8973

ASAP Signs
Signs
#12, 1115-48th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 2A7
www.asapsigns.ca
403-287-7446

Atcom
Telecommunications
7023 5 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2G2
www.atcomsystems.ca
403-212-5276

Barclay Street Real Estate Ltd.
Commercial Real Estate
Suite 200, 407 - 8 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1E5
www.barclaystreet.com
403-290-0178
1-877-867-6334

BNA Solutions
Insolvency and Bankruptcy
#150, 703 - 64 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2C3
www.bnasolutions.ca
403-232-6220
1-888-232-6220

Blue Ocean Interactive Marketing Inc.
Web Design
1732 - 11 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T3C 0N4
www.blueoceaninteractive.com
403-455-1648
1-888-595-9932

Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.
Customs Brokers
Unite 10B, 1323 44 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6L5
www.ccb.ab.ca
403-269-4393

Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Limited
Corporate Meeting Facilities
Box 1060, Station M
Calgary, AB T2P 2K8
www.calgarystampede.com/venues
403-261-0531
1-800-661-1260

Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc.
Paralegal Services
204 - 4014 Macleod Trail SE
Calgary, AB T2G 2R7
www.canadianlegal.org
403-229-2774

Canadian Linen & Uniform Service Co.
Uniform Supplier
4525 Manilla Road SE
Calgary, AB T2G 4B6
www.canadianlinen.com
403-775-5900

Doherty & Bryant Financial Strategists
Financial Planners
#200, 200 Barclay Parade SW
Calgary, AB T2P 4R5
www.dohertybryant.com
403-475-0900

Fatali Investigations Corp.
Investigators
873 - 85 Street SW # 96108 West Springs
Calgary, AB T3H 0L3
www.fataliinvestigations.com
403-401-8640

Integrated Sustainability
Environmental Consultant
600 - 540 5 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 0M2
www.integratedsustainability.ca
587-352-5867

Resolve Legal Group
Lawyer - Family Law
440 318 11 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2
www.Resolvelegalgroup.com
403-229-2365
1-866-RESOLVE

Shajani LLP CPA
Accountants - Small Business
1721 10th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T3C 0K1
www.shajani.ca
403-209-1190

The Coffee Connection
Coffee Services and Breakroom Provisions
#3, 401 33rd Street NE
Calgary, AB T2A 1X5
www.thecoffeeconnection.ca
403-269-5977

Time To Shine Cleaning Services Inc.
Janitorial Services
30 Cranbrook Villas SE
Calgary, AB T3M 1Z3
www.calgarycleaning.com
403-827-3706

Toole Peet Insurance
Insurance Agents & Brokers
1135 17 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2T 0B6
www.toolepeet.com
403-245-1177
1-888-838-6653

United Alarm
Alarm Systems
200, 3515 - 32nd Street NE
Calgary, AB T1Y 5Y9
www.unitedalarm.ca
403-261-8838

Yanko & Popovic
Personal Injury
301 - 300 Manning Road NE
Calgary, AB T2E 8K4
www.yanko.ca
403-262-0262

CONSTRUCTION

Alberta Dampproofing & Waterproofing Ltd.
Water Proofing & Foundations
4552 14 Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6T7
www.albertadampproofing.com
403-250-9737

Artistic Stairs Ltd.
Stairs
3504 80 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1J3
www.artisticstairs.com
403-279-5898

A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring (1985) Ltd.
Concrete Breaking, Coring & Cutting
4949 Hubalta Road SE
Calgary, AB T2B 1T5
www.a-1concrete.com
403-273-7500

Bugle Forklift Sales & Rentals Ltd.
Forklifts
105, 4919 - 72 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 3H3
www.bugleforklift.com
403-243-4152

Caldek Sundeck Systems Inc.
Decks & Patios
Bay #1 - 4709 14 Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6S4
www.caldek.com
403-250-9573

Calgary Bathworks
Bathroom Renovations
Calgary Bathworks
Email: calgarybathworks@shaw.ca
www.calgarybathworks.ca
403-452-5205

Calgary Contract Upholstery Ltd.
Construction - Upholstery
337 41 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 2N4
www.contractupholstery.ca
403-277-8877

Calgary Crane Services Ltd.
Cranes
Bay #1 - 285059 Frontier Road
Rockyview County, AB T1X 0R4
www.calgarycraneandrigging.ca
403-204-8998

Calgary Warehouse Equipment Ltd.
Shelving
5 3815 - 61 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1V5
www.calgarywarehouseequipment.com
403-236-8133

Classic Kitchens & Cabinets
Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer & Designer
1122 - 40th Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
www.classic-kitchens.ca
403-250-9470

Calibre Coatings Ltd.
Painting Contractors - Commercial
6224 - 29 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1W3
www.calibrecoatings.ca
403-287-7728

Carpet Superstores
Carpet & Rug Dealer
Bay 6, 1825 - 32nd Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 7C8
www.carpetsuperstorescalgary.ca
403-290-0006

Chinook Landscaping And Design
Landscape Contractors
www.landscapingcalgary.org
403-452-8552

Delta Construction and Siding Ltd.
Siding
39 Skyline Crescent NE
Calgary, AB T2K 5X2
www.deltasiding.ca
403-241-9838

Economy Paving
Paving Contractor
7419 40th Street NE
Calgary, AB T3J 4H2
www.economypaving.ca
403-278-7727

Executive Millwork Incorporated
Millwork - Commercial Cabinetry
1212 - 38 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6N2
www.ExecutiveMillwork.com
403-291-0400

Genesis Building Corporation
Construction Consulting and Managers
#7, 141 Commercial Drive SW
Calgary, AB T3Z 2Z7
www.genbuild.com
403-809-8674

Homes by Avi
Home Builder
245 Forge Road SE
Calgary, AB T2E 7P5
www.homebyavi.com
403-536-7000

James Electric Motor Services Ltd.
Electric Material and Motor Supplier
4020 - 8th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2G 3A7
www.jameselectric.ca
403-252-5477
1-800-456-3027

JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning
Air Conditioning & Heating
#124 - 2331 50th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2B 0N1
www.jpsfurnace.ca
403-510-1204

LD&A (Lynn Donaldson & Associates)
Interior Designer & Decorator
6503 Elbow Drive SW
Calgary, AB T2V 1J7
www.lynndonaldson.ca
403-263-6296

Mr. Fireplace
Fireplace Sales & Service
5410 17 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2A 0W1
www.mrfireplace.com
403-272-9845
1-800-663-6574

OPUS Corporation
Contractor (Non-Residential)
#500 - 5119 Elbow Drive SW
Calgary, AB T2V 1H2
www.opuscorp.ca
403-209-5555

Pacific Stone Fabrication Inc.
Countertops
10510 46 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1G1
www.pacificstone.ca
403-238-1100

Prestige Railings & Stairs Ltd.
Railing Contractor
2777 Hopewell Place NE
Calgary, AB T1Y 7J7
www.prestigerailings.com
403-250-1020
1-800-382-8502

Sunik Roofing
Roofing Contractors
8223 - 31st Street SE
Calgary, AB T2C 1H9
www.sunik.com
403-280-2803

Trademark Renovations Ltd.
Home Renovators
www.trademarkrenovations.com
403-277-5600

UltraLite Doors
Garage Door Dealers
7307 - 40th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2C 9K4
www.ultralitedoors.ca
403-280-2000

YYC Closets & Glass
Closet Organizers
1 - 6304 Burbank Road SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2C2
www.yycglass.com
403-235-2005

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Apex Massage Therapy Ltd.
Massage Therapy
2012 12th Avenue NW
Calgary, AB T2N 1J7
www.apexmassage.com
403-270-7788

B&P Cycle & Sports
Bicycle Sales & Services
1717 52 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2A 1V1
www.bpcycle.com
403-272-7141

Calgary North Veterinary Hospital
Veterinarians
4204 4 Street NW
Calgary, AB T2K 1A2
www.vcacanada.com/calgarynorth
403-277-0135

Dr. Kristina Zakhary
Cosmetic Procedures
2303 - 4th Street SW - Suite 803
Calgary, AB T25 2S7
www.facialcosmeticsurgery.ca
403-450-3759

EFW Radiology
Diagnostic Imaging Clinics
#310, 215 16th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2E 7P5
www.efwrad.com
403-541-1200

Eyedeology
Optometrist/Optician
245 520 3rd Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 0R3
www.eyedeology.ca
587-353-5061

HRS of Calgary Inc.
Hair Restoration
1632 14 Avenue NW
Calgary, AB T2N 1M7
www.hrscalgary.com
403-212-0022

Laser and Skin Care MedSpa/Dr. Maureen Bakken
Dermatology Clinics
Davenport Centre, 80 Donlevy Avenue
Red Deer, AB T4R 2Y8
www.laserskincaremedspa.ca
403-347-8050

Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
734 7th Avenue SW, Suite 900
Calgary, AB T2P 3P8
www.lasikmd.com
403-444-4444
1-866-961-2020

Lions Park Denture Clinic
Denturists
1521 - 19 Street NW
Calgary, AB T2N 2K2
www.lionsparkdentures.ca
403-284-1803

Marlborough Dental Centre
Dentists
1141 3800 Memorial Drive NE
Calgary, AB T2A 2K2
www.marlboroughdentalcentre.com
403-248-2066

The Hearing Loss Clinic
Hearing Services
With Multiple Location To Serve You Better
www.hearingloss.ca
403-288-0882

Titan Health & Safety Ltd.
First Aid, CPR & Safety Training
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.titanhealth.ca
403-452-7727

Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa
Day Spa
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.totallyrefreshedsteamandspa.com
403-314-1933

International Fitness Holdings AKA World Health
Health and Fitness Club
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.Calgary.worldhealth.ca
403-239-4048

HOME

4 Star Electric
Electrical Contractor
#130, 32 Westwinds Crescent NE
Calgary, AB T3J 5L3
www.4starelectric.com
403-248-0037

A Maid For A Day
Maid Service
1 - 2104 Kensington Road NW
Calgary, AB T2N 3R7
www.amaidforaday.ca
403-283-2500

Adair Tree Care Ltd.
Tree Services
2323B 24 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 8M2
www.adairtreecare.com
403-686-6030

Alberta Carpet Cleaning
Carpet & Rug Cleaning
3343 - 44th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2B 3K6
www.albertacarpetcleaningcalgary.ca
403-299-0299

Alberta Furnace Cleaning
Duct & Furnace Cleaning
3344 - 44th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2B 3K6
www.albertafurnacecleaningcalgary.ca
403-299-0299

Bath Fitter
Bathtub Refinishing and Reglazing
11 711-48 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 4X2
www.bathfitter.ca
403-720-3484

Bignold Property Services
Painting Contractors - Residential
1112 Olympic Way SE
Calgary, AB T2G 2V4
www.bignold.com
403-999-9883

Bowest Appliance Inc.
Home Appliance Sales & Service
Bay 25, 3900 106 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 5B6
www.bowestappliances.ca
403-286-0900

Cartwright Lighting
Lighting Showroom
7301 - 11 Street SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2S1
www.cartwrightlighting.ca
403-270-8508
1-800-220-9868

Crossroads Furniture Mart Ltd.
Furniture Retailer
2222 16th Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 1L5
www.crossroadfurniture.ca
403-250-6660

Invisible Windows Inc.
Window Cleaning
104 145 Point Drive NW
Calgary, AB T3B 4W1
www.invisiblewindows.ca
403-265-9290

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Calgary
Drainage & Sewer Services
6939 Farrell Road SE
Calgary, AB T2H 0T3
www.mrrooter.ca/calgary
403-640-7789

Pete The Plumber
Plumbing Contractor
#14 4550 112 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 2K2
www.petetheplumber.com
403-257-1766

Mobile Storage of Calgary "PODS"
Mobile Storage
109 - 5555 69th Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 4Y7
www.pods.com
403-723-2240
1-800-776-7637

Raintech Irrigation Ltd.
Irrigation Systems
131, 11055 - 50 Street E
Calgary, AB T2C 3E5
www.raintech.ca
403-279-5678

REMAX Calgary Group Advertising Committee
Real Estate
115 - 8820 Blackfoot Trail SE
Calgary, AB T2J 3J1
www.remax-first-calgaryab.com
403-813-6874

Tile and Stone Source
Porcelain & Ceramic Tiles
6204 - 6A Street SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2B7
www.tilestonesource.com
403-252-8868

Western Windows Alberta Inc.
Window & Doors
4858 - 50 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T3J 4L8
www.westernwindows.com
403-291-3035
1-888-778-8868

LIFESTYLE

Airline Ticket Centre
Travel Agencies
916 - 16th Avenue NW
Calgary, AB T3K 0B7
www.airlineticketcentre.ca
403-289-6656

Atlas Pizza & Sports Bar
Restaurant - Sports Bar & Lounge
6060 Memorial Drive NE
Calgary, AB T2A 5Z5
www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com
403-248-3344

Bon Ton Meat Market Ltd.
Meat Market/Deli
28 Crowfoot Circle NW
Calgary, AB T3G 2T3
www.bontonmeatmarket.com
403-282-3132

Calgary Jewellery Ltd.
Jeweller
1201 - 17 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2T 0C1
www.calgaryjewellery.com
403-245-3131
1-866-245-3131

China Rose Restaurant
Restaurants - Chinese
228 - 28th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2A 6J9
www.chinarose.ca
403-248-2711

Corps of Commissionaires Southern Alberta
Security Guard Services
1107 53 Avenue NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6X9
www.cccsab.ca
403-244-4664
1-877-322-6777

Cristy's Roast Chicken
Restaurant - Bar-B-Q Chicken
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.cristyschicken.com
403-250-2828

ExecSuite
Suite Hotel
702 3rd Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 3B4
www.execsuite.ca
403-294-5800

MathPro Learning Centre
Tutoring
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.mathpro.ca
403-284-3111

McInnis & Halloway Funeral Home
Funeral Services
5008 Elbow Drive SW
Calgary, AB T2S 2L5
www.mhfh.com
403-243-8200

Money Mentors
Counselling Services
150, 1200 - 59 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2M4
www.moneymentors.ca
1-888-294-0076

Nick's Steakhouse & Pizza
Restaurant - Local Steakhouse
2430 Crowchild Trail N
Calgary, AB T2M 4N5
www.nickscalgary.com
403-282-9278

Paradise Bay
Hot Tubs & Patio
7180 12th Street SE
Calgary, AB T2H 2Y4
www.goparadisebay.com
403-640-4011

Perry Thompson Photography
Photographers
www.perphoto.com
403-243-5643

Pho Huong Viet
Vietnamese Restauarant
SOUTHWEST - 3855 17 Avenue SW
403-686-3799
NORTHWEST - #145, 1829 Ranchlands Blvd. NW
403-239-3388
www.phohuongviet.com

Pisces Exotica Pet Emporium Ltd.
Pet Centre
4921 Skyline Way NE
Calgary, AB T2E 4G5
www.piscespets.com
403-274-3314

Pointts The Traffic Ticket Specialits
Traffic Ticket Defense
705 - 6 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 0T9
www.pointts.com
403-262-1455

Premiere Dance Academy
Dance School
#19 - 5720 Silver Springs Boulevard NW
Calgary, AB T3B 4N7
www.premieredance.com
403-286-8561

Red Rose Florist
Florists
2004 Centre Street N
Calgary, AB T2E 2T1
www.redroseflorist.com
403-276-1184
1-800-661-1568

Silver Dragon Restaurant
Restaurant - Fine Chinese Cuisine
106 - 3rd Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 0B6
www.silverdragoncalgary.com
403-264-5326

Sit Happens! ® Companion Dog Training
Pet Training
#4, 2180 Pegasus Way NE
Calgary, AB T2E 8M5
www.sithappens.org
403-295-6337

THAÏ EXPRESS
Restaurant - Thai
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
514-336-8885
1-866-891-6633
www.thaiexpress.ca

The Seoul Korean BBQ Restaurant
Restaurant - Korean
4336 Macleod Trail SW
Calgary, Alberta T2G 0A4
www.seoulbbqrestaurant.ca
403-243-7970

The Worx Salon
Hair Salon/Red Deer
3615 50th Avenue
Red Deer, AB T4N 3Y5
www.theworxsalon.ca
403-352-7900

Tuxedo Source for Sports
Sporting Goods Stores - Local
2520 Centre Street N
Calgary, AB T2E 2V2
www.sourceforsports.com
403-277-2872

Wild Rose Brewery
Microbreweries/Malt Beverage
5505 72nd Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2C 3C4
www.wildrosebrewery.com
403-720-2733

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.

