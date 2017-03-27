Southern Home Medical Reports Positive Earnings and Expects to Achieve 200% Increase in the Coming Year with Several New Developments and New Products

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Southern Home Medical Inc. ( OTC PINK : SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare Industry, has announced today that as a result of the new mergers the company has reported positive earnings in revenue for the year of 2016. With several new developments and new products the firm would expect to achieve 200% increase in coming year.

With the cooperation and assistance of Dr. Zhongzheng Liu, who has made many breakthroughs involving precision medicine, and the US Government's "Precision Medicine Initiative," Precision Medicine will have a massive future potential. It's modeled to create $607 billion in health benefits in the short timeframe of 50 years.

The firm's other focus is the Stem Cell; the Chinese stem cell market forecast is as follows: Cardiovascular patients: 240 million, diabetes patients: 41.6 million, Alzheimer patients: 14.6 million, and up to 30 billion by 2020.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer: "While we are exceeding our expectations month-after-month in terms of revenues and net income, we are working on more cooperation, new developments and more products for the company. We will continue this trend and increase our shareholder value year after year. We have strong confidence that the firm will achieve far better revenue and net income from those new signed cooperation, new developments and new products."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.