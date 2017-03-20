Southern ITS International, Inc., with the assistance of Kenneth Ketner, Restructures its Corporate Debt held by CLL Firm LLC

LAS VEGAS, NV --(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Southern ITS International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SITS) announced today that it has completed restructuring a portion of its Corporate debt held by CLL Firm, LLC, a Newport Beach, CA., investment and consulting firm. The Firm's Business Development Manager, Kenneth (Ken) Ketner, issued a statement: "CCL is working diligently in assisting Southern ITS International as it moves forward with its expansion plans and it is our belief that restructuring the debt is an important part of that effort." The management of the company believes this restructuring will help to achieve maximum value for its shareholders.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. has been successful in providing Electronic Security and services to support government regulated high compliance industries. Government sectors (correctional facilities and programs) and private sectors, including gaming, have had challenges, but have been brought into the mainstream and are now subject to stringent compliance to tough government regulations. Southern ITS International, Inc. has historically developed and delivered to the gaming and corrections sectors high compliance support systems facilitating the integration and implementation of complementary technologies. SITS continues to deliver such electronic security and networking infrastructure to those clients.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.