Spanish Mountain Gold Announces Commencement of New PEA

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SPA) is pleased to announce the engagement of a team of experienced consultants to conduct a new Preliminary Economic Assessment in accordance with standards mandated by NI 43-101 for the Spanish Mountain Gold Project (the "Project") located near Likely in central British Columbia, Canada.

Each member of the PEA team has been involved in the Project's previous studies and is familiar with its technical attributes. They will contribute in their respective areas of expertise as follows:

Moose Mountain Technical Services - Lead Consultant, Mine Plan & Metallurgy

Discovery Consultants - Geology and Exploration

Giroux Consultants Ltd. - Resource Estimating

Knight Piésold Ltd. - Tailings, Water Balance & Permitting

The PEA will investigate the technical and economic viability as well as the quality of the Company's multi-million ounce gold resource; specifically its new two-zone project approach in which the resource's high-grade core (the First Zone) is expected to sustain a profitable stand-alone operation exceeding 20 years. The Company has recently announced a tentative mine plan for the First Zone at 20,000 tonnes per day (Nov. 22, 2016) and a streamlined flowsheet for the metallurgical recovery process (Jan. 31, 2017). The PEA is expected to capture the opportunities and potential savings associated with the planned lower production rate as identified in internal and external studies to date.

The Company expects to announce the results of the PEA in the second quarter of 2017.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd is focused on advancing its flagship Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The positive economics of the multi-million ounce Mineral Resource have been demonstrated in a previous Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently investigating a two-zone project approach in which the resource's high grade core (the First Zone) is expected to sustain a profitable stand-alone operation exceeding 20 years. Additional information about the Company is available on its website: www.spanishmountaingold.com

On Behalf of the Board,

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD.

Larry Yau,

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.