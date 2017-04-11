Sparton Resources Inc. Announces Shares for Debt Transaction and Grant of Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Sparton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Agreements") with five creditors (which include the current President and CFO of the Company), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue an aggregate of 4,005,700 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per share in order to settle certain obligations of the Company totalling $765,894.29 related to unpaid fees and expenses (excluding applicable HST), (the "Debt Settlement Transaction").

The Company has decided to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with Shares in order to conserve cash.

The Debt Settlement Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company will issue the Shares (which are subject to a 4-month hold period on resale), once the Debt Settlement Transaction has been approved by the Exchange.

Grant of Options

The Company has granted options to officers, directors and consultants to purchase a total of 2,775,000 Sparton shares at a price of $0.10 per share. The options are fully vested and expire on April 10, 2020. There are currently 111,375,460 shares of Sparton issued and outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

