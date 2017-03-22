Sparx Opens New Office to Service North America

Market Leader Enhances US Presence to Support Growing Demand

Sparx Systems, developer of the award winning UML modeling and lifecycle platform Enterprise Architect, has launched a new service delivery initiative to support their North American customers.

Sparx Services North America offers access to quality support for new and existing customers providing sales, training and consulting services from a single regional point of contact.

"Sparx Systems has seen heightened demand and increased adoption of Enterprise Architect by major corporations in the North American region over the last several years and this initiative significantly expands the support and services offering within the continental United States," said Sparx Systems CEO, Geoffrey Sparks.

"Sparx Services North America's proven expertise and close working relationship with Sparx provides organizations and individuals with a rich set of support, training and consulting offerings to ensure maximum return on their investment in modeling and design work using the Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect tool suite"

With more than 600,000 effective users globally including over 80% of Fortune 100 firms, Enterprise Architect has the capability to handle the most complex of projects and has emerged as a 'go-to' platform for those firms seeking competitive advantage in a cycle of continuous disruption.

Principal of Sparx Services North America, Chris Armstrong, stated "Enterprise Architect from Sparx Systems is the world's most popular modeling platform because it is a very affordable solution that supports a wide range of modeling needs from enterprise architecture to process modeling, requirements management, and systems/software engineering based on industry standards from organizations like the Object Management Group and The Open Group. We are very excited to be able to offer world-class enablement services like training and consulting to US, Canadian, and Mexican clients, and live technical support for users in North American time zones."

About Sparx Services North America

Sparx Services North America is located just outside of Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, providing a central location for optimal provision of quality support to customers. Sparx Services North America's unique combination of integrated strategic process improvement consulting, customized classroom training, professional development products, and project coaching ensures your organization will practice a sustainable development process. A national toll-free phone number is available during business hours, with email support via the Sparx Services North America website. For more details, please call toll-free on 1-800-882-6051, or visit the website: www.sparxsystems.us

About Sparx Systems

Sparx Systems is a global software company specializing in high performance, visual modeling platforms for planning, designing and constructing software-intensive systems. Sparx platforms are used by systems designers, corporate planners, business analysts, enterprise architects, standards developers and software engineers. Sparx modeling software is widely used in finance, defense, government, aerospace, automotive engineering, geospatial, entertainment, health, smart grid, aviation, retail and telecommunications. Over 80 per cent of Fortune 100 companies have licensed Sparx Systems flagship modeling platform, Enterprise Architect.

In the past decade the Sparx user-base has grown from 30,000 to more than 600,000 effective users worldwide. Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect provides robust support for team-wide collaboration, and can scale up from single-user deployment to teams with hundreds of local and remote collaborators. Sparx software is price competitive even when deployed across the entire development team. First developed in 1998, the Sparx Systems' Enterprise Architect modeling platform was commercially released in 2000, and has enjoyed more than 15 years of continuous development and growth.

For more information, please visit the company website: www.sparxsystems.com.