Strategic alliance with IIBA® delivers business analysis best practices within enterprise modeling platform

CRESWICK, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Leading UML and lifecycle modeling platform developer, Sparx Systems, together with the International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®), has announced the public Beta release of the reference model of IIBA's A Guide to the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge® (BABOK® Guide v3), supported via the Pro Cloud Server collaboration platform and MDG Technology within Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect - an agile collaboration solution for the global business analysis community.

The Enterprise Architect Tools and Techniques for BABOK® Guide v3 is the product of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations in 2015, which aims to "create greater connections and engagements across the business analysis community".

This agile solution will provide Business Analysis practitioners with the team-based ability to share a technology assisted execution of BABOK® Guide v3 tasks and techniques, from ideation to implementation; combining IIBA's internationally recognized standard for business analysis, with Sparx Systems' industry-leading modeling environment for enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Implementing the BABOK® Guide v3 standards and terminology, within Sparx Systems' new Pro Cloud Server solution of Enterprise Architect, provides strong support for requirements management and business modeling techniques and derive value from business analysis (BA) best practices. Access to sample models will help BA practitioners get up and running on real world projects sooner and dramatically improve the delivery of better business outcomes.

Sparx Systems COO, Tom O'Reilly, has remarked, "It is the first-time Business Analysis techniques have been actualized in this way and we are incredibly pleased with the outcome. The solution is offered at no cost to current Enterprise Architect license users and has the capacity to revolutionize the way the BABOK® Guide v3 is applied within the enterprise. With Enterprise Architect's history of supporting business analysis, we see this functionality as an obvious value-add to our user base. We also anticipate its adoption by the Business Analysis community at large."

"Working together, Sparx Systems has implemented an intuitive solution that seamlessly integrates business analysis standards and common language aligned with BABOK® Guide v3. This innovative solution supports leading tools and techniques of both enterprise architecture and business analysis practices to help users improve their capabilities, productivity and business performance," said Ken Fulmer, President and CEO at IIBA.

Using frameworks, the new tool shows the professional how to implement business analysis standards for greater reliability, repeatability, and improved productivity. This solution will help uplift capabilities, support greater knowledge sharing and improve delivery of better business outcomes.

A series of co-hosted product overviews and technical demonstration Webinars are scheduled over the coming months. The initial event, scheduled for late March, 2017, will be facilitated by author and mentor Kupe Kupersmith and presented by Sparx Systems Communications Manager, Scott Hebbard.

Sparx Systems' Tools & Techniques for BABOK Guide v3 has been developed in conjunction with Business Modeling expert Stephen Maguire, whose in-depth knowledge of both BABOK Guide v3 and Enterprise Architect has been a major factor in delivering this valuable resource for Business Analysts.

Further information regarding the Enterprise Architect Tools and Techniques for BABOK® Guide v3, delivered via the Pro Cloud Server collaboration platform or MDG Technology plug-in, plus a wealth of reference materials, is available at the Sparx Systems website: www.sparxsystems.com/babok.

About Sparx Systems

Sparx Systems is a global software company specializing in high performance, visual modeling platforms for planning, designing and constructing software-intensive systems. Sparx platforms are used by systems designers, corporate planners, business analysts, enterprise architects, standards developers, and software engineers. Sparx modeling software is widely used in finance, defense, government, aerospace, automotive engineering, geospatial, entertainment, health, smart grid, aviation, retail and telecommunications. Over 80 per cent of Fortune 100 companies have licensed Sparx Systems' flagship modeling platform, Enterprise Architect.

In the past decade, the Sparx user-base has grown from 30,000 to more than 600,000 effective users worldwide. Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect provides robust support for team-wide collaboration, and can scale up from single-user deployment to teams with hundreds of local and remote collaborators. Sparx software is price competitive even when deployed across the entire development team. First developed in 1998, Sparx Systems' Enterprise Architect modeling platform was commercially released in 2000, and has enjoyed more than 15 years of continuous development and growth.

For more information, please visit the company website: www.sparxsystems.com.

About International Institute of Business Analysis

International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is a professional association dedicated to helping the business analysis community create better business outcomes. Through a global network, IIBA connects more than 29,000 Members and more than 300 Corporate Members and 121 Chapters. As the voice of the business analysis community, IIBA supports the recognition of the profession and discipline and works to maintain the global standard for the practice and certification.

For more information visit www.iiba.org.