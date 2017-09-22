Sparx Systems, market leader in modeling tools, partners with Prolaborate

Integrated application for Pro Cloud Server provides additional value for Business IT sector

CRESWICK, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 22, 2017) - Sparx Systems Pro Cloud Server radically transforms the business value of modeling and design. Pro Cloud Server enables business model repositories to be hosted in the Cloud or on a Corporate Intranet, providing instant, optimized web based access from browsers, mobile devices, Sparx Systems' award winning modeling platform Enterprise Architect and other network based devices.

Prolaborate, powered by Sparx Systems Pro Cloud Server, is a sharing and collaboration application for Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect, that ensures model-sharing is simple, efficient and collaborative.

"Prolaborate focuses on maximizing the reach of the comprehensive models done in Enterprise Architect," stated Prolaborate Founder, Nizam Mohamed. "This partnership with Sparx Systems will greatly increase our value proposition by seamlessly integrating the collaboration and sharing capabilities of Prolaborate, with the leading-edge modeling solutions provided by Enterprise Architect."

Prolaborate lets modelers engage with the wider business community with the benefit of customized landing pages, simplified forms, structured reviews, instant notifications, advanced visualizations and much more.

The partnership with Prolaborate highlights Sparx Systems' commitment to offer cloud-based integration for Enterprise Architect. Prolaborate is an agile, web-based sharing and collaboration software for Enterprise Architect, which leverages the RESTful API of Sparx Systems' Pro Cloud Server platform and offers an advanced cloud-based collaboration experience for business users.

Sparx Systems firmly believes in modeling to build a single source of truth and offers an affordable comprehensive modeling platform, accessible by all stakeholders. Sparx Systems flagship product, Enterprise Architect is the modeling tool of choice for more than 600,000 users across the world.

Visit the Prolaborate website for an obligation free 30 day trial: www.prolaborate.com/try-instant-trial. For more details regarding Pro Cloud Server, visit: www.sparxsystems.com/procloud.

About Sparx Systems:

Sparx Systems is a global software company specializing in high performance, visual modeling platforms for planning, designing and constructing software-intensive systems. Sparx platforms are used by systems designers, corporate planners, business analysts, enterprise architects, standards developers and software engineers. Sparx modeling software is widely used in finance, defense, government, aerospace, automotive engineering, geospatial, entertainment, health, smart grid, aviation, retail and telecommunications.

Sparx Systems' flagship modeling platform, Enterprise Architect, provides robust support for team-wide collaboration, and can scale up from single-user deployment to teams with hundreds of local and remote collaborators. With more than 600,000 effective users globally and 80% of Fortune 100 firms owning licenses, Enterprise Architect is an essential platform for the most complex of projects.

Recipient of multiple industry awards, Sparx Systems is highly regarded in the industry for the delivery of scalable, robust and affordable digital transformation software solutions. Sparx software is price competitive even when deployed across the entire development team. First developed in 1998, the Sparx Systems' Enterprise Architect modeling platform was commercially released in 2000, and has enjoyed more than 15 years of continuous development and growth.

For more information, please visit the company website: www.sparxsystems.com.

About Prolaborate:

Prolaborate provides agile, web-based, sharing and collaboration software that compliments Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect. Prolaborate aims to foster stakeholder collaboration, and agility to maximise the value from models. Prolaborate firmly believes that continuous improvement through collaboration as the most efficient way to align an organization's processes and architecture with its strategic objectives.

For more information on Prolaborate, visit www.prolaborate.com

