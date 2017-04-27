Special Operations Forces Austere Care Course Training Sought at Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - The United States Army Special Operations Command issued a combined synopsis/solicitation to procure Special Operations Forces Austere Care Course (SOFACC) training at Fort Bragg.

The contractor who receives the contract must provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, and any other items or non-personal services necessary to perform SOFACC instruction.

Interested contractors are invited to attend a site visit on May 10, 2017. Questions about the opportunity must be submitted by no later than May 15, 2017 at 4 p.m. EST to Contract Specialist Douglas W. Lembo at Douglas.Lembo@socom.mil. Responses to the solicitation are due by no later than May 26 at 4 p.m. EST.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

